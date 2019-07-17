Seven years ago, Bryan Batson was all over the local music scene, playing saxophone with Confustatron and Josh Weathers & The True Endeavors while working full-time at Fort Worth Weekly. Then he hung up his sax and became a full-time family man and working man. He founded Worth It Window Washing and spends his days washing windows, something that provides him with peace in addition to pay. He lives out west of town near me and grows his own food and is quite the nature boy. Bryan is a hoot to hang with, funny as hell and with a mind that continually darts off in unusual directions. Then again, he drank five White Claws to my one, so his mind had more rocket fuel. Bryan was at the Weekly office cleaning windows not long ago, and I asked him if he’d ever heard Van Morrison’s “Cleaning Windows.” He hadn’t. I texted him a link to the song, asked him to learn it on sax, come play it with me on Toast & Jam, and let the world know that he is still alive and well. Bryan was game, and it made for a great episode! If you need windows cleaned, call Bryan at 817-902-3303. He’s a hard worker and good guy with three young mouths to feed. — Jeff Prince