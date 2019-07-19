1) These listings are comin’ in hot today, like an F-35 with a malfunctioning… something… I dunno – I read yet another article about how the Pentagon needs some new F-15s to tide over American air superiority until the designers of the most sophisticated weapon in human history figure out how to make the seat warmers work or whatever the fuck. Anyway, here’s one for Friday: At the Tin Panther, there’s dubby instrumental group Stem Afternoon headline a four-band bill rounded out by Corrosion, Tortfeasor, and Tortuga Redfro. Doors at 8, music at 9, 21+, $5. Here’s a Stem Afternoon video:

2) Proggy fusion act Yaz Mean headlines Lola’s (2736 6th) on Friday night, with Dylan Shelley and the Rye Boys in the opening slot. 18+, doors at 8, $10 cover. Here’s Yaz Mean jamming at their home base, Texas Theater in Oak Cliff:

3) Friday is Day 2 of the recently reopened Rail’s Revive or Die Fest, with the West Side metal club hosting an eight-band bill headlined by Little Green Men; the other bands written in the same, large-size font are Hell’s Half Acre, and Towerhigh. The small font bands include 100 Proof Hatred, MILEZERO, Witches Valley (I think they’re a Dio tribute), Prophets and Martyrs, Blackout, and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. Doors are at 5pm, and Prophets and Martyrs start the night off at 6pm. The Rail is located off Alta Mere at 3101 Joyce. Tickets to the all-ages shows are $10 each day, and the shows are on Saturday and Sunday with similar times and lineups. Here’s 100 Proof Hatred playing at the Rail two years ago:

4) San Francisco-based lo-fi pop punk dude David Loca’s nom de guerre Part Time is at Deep Ellum Art Co (3200 Commerce, Dallas) with Gary Wilson on Saturday night. All-ages, doors at 7, cover is $14. This Part Time video is sort of recent:

5) Finally, on Saturday night at Shipping & Receiving (201 S Calhoun), Fort Defiance (from Brooklyn, NY, aka where HBO’s High Maintenance takes place), Dead Vinyl, and Thadeus Gonzalez (from Oakland, CA,) aka Oaktown, aka Oaksterdam) play rock and/or roll between the hours of 9pm and midnight. Doors are at 8, it’s 21+, and cover is $7. Not knowing much about Fort Defiance, I would say this video leads me to believe that they are Brooklyn af: