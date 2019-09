There’s a plethora of openings to choose from on Gallery Night (see: N&D sidebar), but we’re spotlighting Randall Reid’s show of mixed-media abstract works at William Campbell Contemporary Art. Found objects are assembled into his three-dimensional wall art. The opening reception is noon-9pm Sat.

Signs of Wear, Sep 7-Oct 12. William Campbell Contemporary Art, 4935 Byers Av, FW. 817-737-9566.