I recently learned about Sheri Price and the wonderful work she and her husband do at their horse ranch northwest of Fort Worth near Azle. Sheri is a horse-riding instructor who teaches kids and adults, including folks with disabilities. She also rescues horses from kill pens and nurtures them back to health and trains them as riding horses for her students. Sheri is patient, funny, tough but tender, and pretty much the epitome of a badass Texas lady. I love horses and appreciate people who love horses and really enjoyed making this show. Thanks, Sheri, for appearing on Toast & jam despite your abject fear of singing in public. You did great! Anybody out there who wants to learn to ride a horse and race around barrels, you know where to go now. — Jeff Prince