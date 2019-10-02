While our annual Best Of produces a little whining, it also drums up some genuine feel-goodness. For winning Best Performing Arts Organization, Deb Wood and Gracey Tune at Arts 5th Avenue said, “What a wonderful surprise to be recognized … to know that someone gets what A5A is all about! We are more than a little funky and love being a part of the richly diverse Near Southside, and for the [Fort Worth] Weekly to recognize our efforts is validation that our efforts are not unnoticed. We try our best to nurture our community of artists in every way and in doing so feed the needs of our neighborhood, our city, and the whole of North Texas. Thank you to the Weekly for believing in us!”

John Ott from Greenwood Memorial Park said, “We are honored to hear that Greenwood Memorial Park was selected as Best Green Space for 2019 by [Fort Worth] Weekly. The care and upkeep of the cemeteries is an honor, a responsibility, and a tribute to all that are buried there and to their memories. This selection by your publication is an encouragement.”

And Teal Delli Gatti from the Fort Worth Botanic Garden said, “Best Place to Break Up is my new favorite award the Garden has ever won. Please thank whomever recommended us for this award and let them know that soon they won’t have to sneak in alcohol and Rock Springs Cafe will have a full bar.”

