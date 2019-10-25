1) Tonight (Friday, 10/25), seminal San Pedro punk rock philosopher/bass virtuoso Mike Watt is playing at Three Links (2704 Elm, Dallas), and local prog jazz outfit Yaz Mean open for him. I’ve never in my life seen a musician who plays as hard as Mike Watt. You really ought to brave the cold and wet and check him out tonight. Entry is $20, doors are at 8pm, and the show is all-ages. Here’s Mike Watt and the Missingmen playing in Louisville:

2) Also on Friday: Division Brewing’s Halloween party. The Arlington brewery at 506 E Main is doing one of those “musical costume” nights, where local bands “dress up” with the set list of an older, classic band. Sur Duda and members of O. Deletron are going as the Silver Jews. Eleventeen is playing a Neil Young Set. NR/CD will perform their Tenacious D tribute. Members of American Shit Storm and Robot Maria are uniting as The Darned TX and playing a set of the Damned songs, and Classy Affair will be blasting through some Misfits tunes. Show starts at 8, cover is $5, and it’s all-ages. Here’s NR/CD playing at Three Links with the real Tenacious D joining them on stage:

3) The psychobilly scene rears its pinstriped, pomaded headed Saturday night at Lola’ Trailer Park (2735 5th St), when the Flametrick Subs slide onto the stage and pump out their breakneck train beats and trashbag anthems. Local cowpunk kings Holy Moly open the show, which is $10, all ages, and starts at 7pm. Flametrick Subs have been around forever, but this video is fairly recent:

4) Saturday night at the Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie) is the release party for Yokyo’s debut EP. It’s also a costume party, so you can do a test run of whatever you plan on wearing out over the next week. The lineup includes Son of Stan, Yokyo (obviously), Secrecies, and a hip-hop showcase hosted by Wrex and featuring J/O/E, Daniel Flores, and David Allen Dope. Four Sisters will be on hand to sell you delicious Vietnamese food. All-ages, cover is $15, and the show starts at 9pm. There’s no Yokyo video up yet, but here’s one when she was known as Devi, covering Joy Division:

5) There’s another hip-hop show on Saturday at Republic Street Bar (201 E Hattie). Catch The Naaman, 817 Grizzly, Ninososupremy, Kid Splinter, Roddie Flacco, and Clay Perry. Not sure what the order is, as the invite doesn’t list it, nor does it list the cover. Assume that it’s somewhere between $0 and $10, and also assume that it is 21+. Here’s Clay Perry performing in Dallas from 9 months ago: