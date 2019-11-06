Welcome to what is quickly becoming an annual fall tradition: our Beer Issue. Inside you’ll find frothy stories about suds from all kinds of angles, especially local, and why the hell not. Fort Worth and the rest of Tarrant County are overflowing with not only craft breweries but lots of brewpubs and collaborations between the breweries and local restaurants and even condiment queens.

For a while there back during the Atkins diet craze, lots of folks thought beer was going the way of cigarettes. Pfft! The average human’s appetite for delicious carbs – and catching a buzz – will never be eradicated, and we Americans have the bodies to prove it. As the Greeks used to say: Moderation in all things. Which applies as much to good things as (allegedly) bad. One pickle beer, comin’ right up.