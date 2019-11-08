1) Friday night at Lola’s (2736 6th St): Panic and LeCure, tribute acts to the Smiths/Morrissey and the Cure. I feel like if you’re 21 and your mom is in her 40s, you should definitely take her to this show. Cover is $12, show is all-ages, doors at 7, music starts at 8. This video of Le Cure is pretty old (2012, I think), but they’re really good in it:

2) Two big shows in Dallas that I would guess are probably sold out but worth checking for tickets just in case: Sleater-Kinney at House of Blues (2200 N Lamar, Dallas), which is all ages and starts at 7pm and cost about $40-$50, per the ticketing link; and High on Fire at Gas Monkey Live! (10110 Technology Blvd, Dallas), with four openers (one of which is Swedish doom trio Monolord), an all-ages door policy, ticket price of $28, and a start time of 5pm. Here’s the official video for “Can I Go On?,” the first single off Sleater-Kinney’s new album:

3) Also on Friday, head to Caves’ (900 W Division St, Arlington) for Autumn Audio Assembly, featuring Chillamundo, Grandma Mousey, and Deep Sleeper. File under slacker-rock with bursts of guitar pyrotechnics. 21+, starts at 10, and there is a cover of an indeterminate amount. Probably not $100, more likely $10 or less. Grandma Mousey hail from Austin and look and sound like this:

4) Saturday night is grand opening of the newly reimagined, freshly finished Moon (2000 Berry St, at the intersection of Berry and 8th Ave/Cleburne Rd). I popped in Thursday night, and it looks awesome, an interesting color scheme that reflects the venue’s mid-century astronaut motif (and, probably coincidentally, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zizzou) yet also feels contemporary, even to the point that its blue and yellow accents set themselves apart from the “air space” aesthetic of the past eight years or so. DJ Son of Stan will be laying down the dance grooves from 9 to whenever, and there is no cover. TCU hosts Baylor on Saturday, and the Moon will be open all day, so here’s a hype video, courtesy the TCU athletics department:

5) This is on Tuesday night, and I’m mentioning it now because I probably won’t write next week’s list until Wednesday, but anyway, local songwriter Bobby Dade is hosting an open mic night at the recently rechristened and rebranded Low-Key Tavern, formerly known as wonky, tacky, pinball-and-cocktails-and-poster-of-Ted-Nugent-and-Kid-Rock-above-the-front-door drinkery Craftcade (615 S Jennings). It’s free, 21+, starts at 8pm, and open to musicians, poets, rappers, comedians, and whoever else makes sounds into a microphone on purpose. There’s even an acoustic guitar and djembe available, should you forget your own at home in your excitement to jam onstage by yourself or with others. Here’s Bobby Dade covering Daniel Caesar: