Artspace 111 gives you two new shows for the price of one this week. Jon Flaming’s Texas-inspired paintings and sculptures have one exhibit to themselves, while a group of Texas artists work in miniature, as Good Things | Small Packages showcase works that are less than 12×12”. The opening reception for both is 5pm Thu.

Good Things | Small Packages and Jon Flaming, Dec 5-Feb 8. Artspace 111, 111 Hampton St, FW. 817-692-3228.