The Collective Brewing Project announced today that the Near Southside brewery is indefinitely closing. After five years of making some of Fort Worth’s finest sours and food-inspired beers, the news came as a shock to many. The last two months have been rocky. In my private chats with brewery employees, there was a hope that a change in ownership would give the brewpub a new lease on life. As of now, that appears not to be the case.

In a message attributed to the owners, Ryan Deyo and Mike Goldfuss thanked their many fans.

“For the last five years there have been a ton of ups and downs,” the message read. “Owning a small business is the best and worst decision one can make. We’ve done some cool things in beer. My list of things we’ve accomplished is pretty long but ultimately they pale in comparison to the relationships we’ve made over the last five years. I’ve had the opportunity to meet and know people I would have never met otherwise. To help launch careers and to get to experience a great community, for this I’m thankful. I’m also thankful for each and every one of you that showed us support over the last five years. From a simple like on a social media post to buying one of our pints, we are deeply grateful for everything. Support your local brewery. Strive for quality, not novelty. Be kind to one another.”

So long and thanks for all the fish.

Don’t forget to follow On Tap in Fort Worth’s Facebook page