More than a dozen of the area’s best chili chefs arrived with pots, spoons, and hearts filled with spicy dreams.

Only one walked out a grand champion.

Congratulations to Billy Bob’s Texas for winning the top prizes — critic’s choice and popular vote — at the 5th Annual Cowtown Chili Cook-Off on Saturday at The Moon.

360 Catering & Events took home the wild card prize.

Thanks to all the chefs for participating:

BBQ on the Brazos

Bird Cafe

Birdie Bop

Central Market

Cowtown Brewing

Magdalena’s

Panther City BBQ

Smoke-A-Holics

Wild Acre Brewing

Wishbone & Flynt

Additional thanks to the five wild-card participants:

360 Catering

Blended Family Foods

Fort Worth Fire Department Station 6

Rack Attack BBQ

Zonk Burger