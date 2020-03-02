More than a dozen of the area’s best chili chefs arrived with pots, spoons, and hearts filled with spicy dreams.
Only one walked out a grand champion.
Congratulations to Billy Bob’s Texas for winning the top prizes — critic’s choice and popular vote — at the 5th Annual Cowtown Chili Cook-Off on Saturday at The Moon.
360 Catering & Events took home the wild card prize.
Thanks to all the chefs for participating:
BBQ on the Brazos
Bird Cafe
Birdie Bop
Central Market
Cowtown Brewing
Magdalena’s
Panther City BBQ
Smoke-A-Holics
Wild Acre Brewing
Wishbone & Flynt
Additional thanks to the five wild-card participants:
360 Catering
Blended Family Foods
Fort Worth Fire Department Station 6
Rack Attack BBQ
Zonk Burger