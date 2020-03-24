Fort Worth’s distilleries and breweries continue to serve our community through different means. Breweries like Wild Acre are now feeding families in the Ridglea Hills area while distilleries have repurposed their equipment to make hand sanitizer.

Please, do not assume that your local bottle shop, brewery, or gastropub has closed up shop. Many are providing curbside service while adhering to strict sanitization guidelines. Each business is handling the current crisis differently, so follow their social media posts for details.

Wild Acre Camp Bowie (6473 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-353-2074)

It wasn’t the grand opening that John Pritchett had hoped for, but his second location in the Ridglea Hills area will be serving food via curbside pickup starting today. None other than celebrity chef David Hollister will be making the large sammies, which will change daily. The brewpub will offer beer to-go.

Funky Picnic Brewery & Café (401 Bryan Ave, 817-708-2739)

Funky Picnic Brewery is selling curbside artisan sandwiches, beer, and coffee from Roots Coffeehouse. Call ahead and pull up to the Near Southside location to have your food delivered. Crowlers are a great way to take home some of the best beer brewed in the 817.

HopFusion Aleworks (200 E Broadway Ave, 682-841-1721)

After water and tea, beer is the most popular drink consumed around the world. Unlike water and tea, the fermented grains provide calories and nourishment. Beer will continue to feed locals as it has fed humans for countless millennia. You can grab beer to-go at HopFusion and other local breweries.

Blacklands Distilling (2616 Weisenberger Street, 682-268-5333)

Fort Worth’s distilleries have pivoted from liquor to sanitizer production to meet the growing need for those products at nursing homes, hospitals, and other public health centers.

Blackland Distilling founder/owner Markus Kypreos said “we continue to seek ways to support the needs of our community. At this time, we’re pivoting from alcohol production to hand sanitizer production — because we can, and because it’s important to the health and safety of our community. Other distilleries can make hand sanitizer, but distribution to the community is really the most difficult and critical task at the present time.”

Any group seeking sanitizer donations from Blackland Distilling can contact Kypreos at info@blacklandfw.com. Bottles of sanitizer can be bought directly from the store from 11 am to 1 pm Monday through Friday. Proceeds from sold bottles will help fund ongoing donation efforts, Kypreos said. Purchases of liquor will also come with a free bottle of hand sanitizer.

