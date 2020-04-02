As the restaurant industry reels from the shutdown, many local establishments are pivoting to takeout service to try and stay alive. Some restaurants are enticing diners with new family-sized meals, no-contact curbside service, and/or free delivery (including wine, beer, and spirits). At most places, the family meals are served cold and include instructions for reheating at home, but like everything else right now, restaurants are changing and adapting quickly. Check websites and social media for the most current menus, hours, and updates.

Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine and Waters: Bonnell’s Coastal Cuisine

Raw oysters and fancy entrees are out. Comfort food served family-style is in. Every night, each restaurant will offer a different meal for four people for $40. Menus will be posted daily on social media. Saturday’s meal at Bonnell’s included brisket with barbecue sauce, mac ’n’ cheese, potato salad, Bonnell’s house salad, and Texas toast. Curbside service only. Hours: 4pm-7pm daily (or until sold out). No need to call ahead –– phone lines will not be manned.

Ellerbe Fine Foods

Ellerbe is serving new family-style meals in two sizes, small (2-3 people) and large (4-6). The menu changes weekly and features your choice of two salads, two soups, and four entrees, plus special treats like Melt ice creams and take-and-bake baguettes. Order entrees like praline pulled pork and grits, hamburger pot pie, and chicken cordon bleu pasta ($21 for small, $38 for large). Hours: 11am-8pm Tue-Sat. Call 817-926-3663 to order. Delivery is also available.

Hot Box Biscuit Club

Hot Box’s entire menu is available for curbside pick-up, including its drool-worthy biscuit sandwiches, pimento cheese hushpuppies, and tater tot casserole. The kitchen is also offering a new Box O Chicken Dinner for $40 with four sugarcane-brined crispy fried chicken breasts, four buttermilk biscuits, and family-sized sides of creamy mac ’n’ cheese with bacon and the miso-drenched Miso Corny for four. Don’t forget a slice of chocolate pie or a few friscuits for dessert! Coming soon: biscuit-topped pot pie for the fam. Hours: 8am-2pm Sun, Wed-Sat. Order online or call 817-887-9019.

Lili’s Bistro

Lili’s is serving dinner for four with curbside pickup or free delivery within an eight-mile radius (minimum $49 order). Family-style meals serve a minimum of four people and include meatloaf with mashed potatoes and grilled chile pork loin with smoked gouda creamed corn. Lunch hours: 11am-2pm, curbside pickup only; order by phone at 817-877-0700. Dinner hours: curbside pickup after 3pm, delivery 4-6pm, online orders only before 1pm for same-day dinners. Open Mon-Fri. Credit/debit cards only.

Magdalena’s

No one canceled Taco Tuesday. Magdalena’s taco meat by the pound (beef barbacoa, mole-braised chicken, and pork al pastor) is served with handmade corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde ($10-12 per pound). You’ll also find three types of tamales by the dozen, plus shareable entrees like arroz con pollo and Mexican pot roast. Pick up curbside or free delivery ($35 minimum food order on deliveries outside of Fort Worth). Hours: 12pm-7pm, Tue-Sat. Call 817-740-8085 or email paige@magdalenastx.com to order.

Reata Restaurant

More than a dozen of Reata’s most popular dishes are now available in family-style portions that feed 4-6 people –– along with iced tea by the gallon. Pick up some beef fajitas with all the fixin’s, stacked chicken enchiladas, or prime rib with mashed potatoes. You can order single servings as well. Delivery is also available, and most delivery fees will be waived. Some family-style meals (like King Ranch casserole) require a four-hour lead time. Hours: 11am-7pm. (Kitchen closes at 8pm.) Call 817-336-1009 or email curbside@reata.net to order.

Tokyo Café

Curbside delivery is now available at this Camp Bowie hotspot. Order from the full menu (including sushi) or go for the new family-style barbecue pork dinner ($50). It serves four and includes applewood-smoked pork butt, housemade teriyaki barbecue sauce, and classic sides of macaroni salad, potato salad, and roasted green beans with tomatoes. Hours: 11am-9pm Mon-Fri, 12pm-9pm Sat. Call 817-737-8568 to order.

Tributary Café

Get your Cajun fix with family-style meals for $40 plus four-packs of cocktails to-geaux for $20, including hurricanes, margaritas, and snickerdoodle punch. Menus for family-style meals change often and may include fried chicken with garlic mashed potatoes and greens, jambalaya with fried okra and salad, and asparagus and mushroom frittata with fresh fruit and salad. All meals are served with dessert, such as bread pudding or Texas sheet cake cookies. Hours: 11am-7pm, Tue-Sat. Call 817-744-8255 to order.