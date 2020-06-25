The reopening of Fred’s Texas’ original location in the West 7th corridor will be delayed until mid-July, according to a recent statement by restaurant co-owners Terry Chandler and Quincy Wallace. After recently reopening the original location on Currie Street — Fred’s North remains open for dine-in and curbside pickup — one employee tested positive for COVID-19, the co-owners said.

“We owe our guests transparency and loyalty,” the joint statement read. “We have hired a professional sanitation crew recommended by the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) to perform strong disinfecting and decontamination of our building. Following the guidance of our local health department and the TRA, we will reopen our Currie Street location in mid-July.”

Earlier today, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he was pausing reopening plans as the Lone Star State experiences record numbers of positive COVID-19 cases. Tarrant County has recorded 9,846 positive cases, according to recent data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“This is obviously not a great situation, and we hope that our affected team member, other team members, and our guests get through this pandemic safely,” Fred’s statement read. “We will keep you informed and cannot thank you enough for your loyalty at this time.”