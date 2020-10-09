For Episode 9, we sat down with Buddy Bray, artistic advisor for the Cliburn, a nonprofit that provides music education programs for area school in addition to running world-class piano competitions. The big idea on his mind is Cliburn Kids. Launched in March, the online program provides educational resources for homebound kiddos following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bray chatted about his vision for the fun and interactive program that can be viewed at Cliburn.org/kids. Crude Craft Coffee Bar co-owner Corey Bloodworth stepped in to keep us caffeinated with new seasonal coffee releases.

Next week, we’ll talk soup with Ashley and Dayne Weaver of Dayne’s Craft Barbecue. You can view all of our previous shows on our Instagram IGTV channel @FortWorthWeekly.