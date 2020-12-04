Over the years, we’ve written about some amazing caterers in our annual Best Of editions. Let’s revisit them now.

Best Caterer 2020

(Critic’s Choice)

Z’s Cafe & Catering

316 Pennsylvania Av, 817-348-9000

“This restaurant and catering company made news in the spring when the coronavirus outbreak prompted them to launch their Crisis Meal Project. By preparing and distributing meals to food-insecure families, mother and son co-owners Janet and Carlos Capua have given a new meaning to the term “food service.” Also, the food is superb, and there is a variety of vegetarian and vegan options. Good food, good public service, and a love of community make Z’s Cafe our top pick.” -FWW (Note: Z’s will be closing at the end of the year.)

Best Caterer 2020

(Readers’ Choice)

Lettuce Cook

5101 White Settlement Rd, 817-989-2665.

“Dine-in or out concept with concierge and creative catering, gourmet on-the-go meals, sandwiches, deli, and more.” -FB (Facebook.com/LettuceCookGourmet)

Best Caterer 2018

(Critic’s Choice)

JayCee Hospitality

Facebook.com/JayCeeHospitality, 817-966-5713

“Chef Jen Williams’ culinary path may include working alongside a James Beard award-winner in the fine dining scene of Chicago and cooking for people like President Obama, but it’s her hometown of Fort Worth where she sharpens her knives today. After serving as opening sous chef at Piattello Italian Kitchen and the executive chef of two great but gone eateries, Sera and Magnolia Cheese Co., Williams felt the call to strike out on her own. When she isn’t developing customized catering menus for private clients, she orchestrates guerrilla-style kitchens with eclectic seasonal menus at local public pop-up venues such as The Collective Brewing Project and Acre Distilling.” -FWW

Best Caterer 2017

(Critic’s Choice)

Magdalena’s Catering & Events

502 Grand Av, 817-740-8085

“…Whether it’s passed appetizers at a casual event or a multi-course wedding dinner, the team at Magdalena’s offers a little extra love to their clients. In addition to the kitchen, Magdalena’s has space for up to 80 people.” -FWW