Early into the pandemic, musician Jeff Dazey created the Last Call Tavern to provide streaming gigs for local musicians. The short videos are recorded in a refurbished shed behind Dazey’s Southside home. Now, the Last Call Tavern curates the music at Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100) as part of Lola’s monthly Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage Sale, a pop-up retail experience organized by Tiffany Parish. Dazey chatted with us about the future of the Last Call Tavern. Past episodes of his show can be viewed on Instagram @TheLastCallTavern and under the same handle on Facebook and YouTube.

