The Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-1933) currently has an exhibit that examines the work and life of two iconic American artists, Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington, so we chatted with the show’s curator Margaret Adler.

The drawings, paintings, and sculptures featured in the show highlight many surprising similarities between the two artists. Mythmakers: The Art of Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington runs through February 28.