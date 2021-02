Wild Acre Camp Bowie (6473 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-353-2074) makes some of the most original and delicious sammies in the 817, so we had a beer with the restaurant’s manager, Laura Cammarata, to learn about the newish brewpub. Our guest even weighed in on a controversial question: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

You can view all of our previous shows on our IGTV channel @FortWorthWeekly.