ARLINGTON

Arlington Music Hall

224 N Center, 817-226-4400

ArlingtonMusicHall.net

FRI 4/2: Stanley Jordan Trio. SUN 4/11: John Conlee. SAT 5/1: Texas Tenors. SAT 5/8: Rumours (Fleetwood Mac Tribute). WED 5/12: Ty Herndon with Austin Michael. THU 5/18: Arturo Sandoval. SAT 5/15 Sammy Kershaw. THU 5/27: Mo Pitney.

THE COLONY

Lava Cantina

5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893

LavaCantina.com

FRI 3/26: Rocket Queen (Guns N Roses Tribute) with The Rockaholics. SAT 3/27: Petty Theft (Tom Petty Tribute) with Summer of 69 (Bryan Adams Tribute). FRI 4/2: Straight Tequila Night with Texas Flood. SAT 4/3: Forever Mac (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) with Texas Fool (John Mellencamp Tribute). THU 4/8: Stoney Larue. FRI 4/9: The M80’s. SAT 4/10: Desperado (Eagle’s Tribute). FRI 4/16: Selena Forever (Selena Tribute in Celebration of her Birthday).

DALLAS

The Kessler Theater

1230 W Davis St, 214-272-8346

TheKessler.org

FRI 3/26: Jonathan Tyler. SPRING ON THE GREEN: SAT 3/27 is Will Johnson and FRI 4/2 is Sudie. SAT 4/3: Bonnie Bishop. STATE FAIR RECORDS WEEKEND: FRI 4/9 is Billy Law and SAT 4/10 is Chris J Norwood.

Trees Dallas

2709 Elm St, 214-741-1122

TreesDallas.com

FRI 3/26: Watsy Placement. SAT 4/3: The Falleen (Tribute to Kurt Cobain, Chris Cornell, and Layne Staley). FRI 4/16: The Leo Sun Project, Matt Swagnew, and Averi Burk. FRI 4/23: Greer and They Honeysticks. FRI 4/23: Riff Raff with Lardi B. SAT 4/24: Red NOT Chili Peppers. SAT 5/8: Mad Mexicans.

DENTON

Rubber Gloves

411 E Sycamore St, 940-514-0675

RubberGlovesDenton.com

FRI 3/26 & SAT 3/27: Thin Line Fest Watch Party. (Denton’s nationally renowned festival is going virtual this year but you have the opportunity to watch with some friends and a beer. The musical portion of the festival will be live-streaming outside on the patio on a big, blowup screen with a nice loud sound system. Documentary shorts and features will be rolling in the speakeasy with limited seating.)

FORT WORTH

Lola’s Trailerpark

2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100

LolasFW.com

WED 3/24 to TUE 3/30: Look at the pretty ad to your right. THU 4/1 & 4/8: Blues Jam with Holland K Smith and Playtown. FRI 4/2: Wee Beasties with Dead Bot and Lotus Sutra. SAT 4/3: Dana Deatherage and Joe Savage (daytime show). SAT 4/3: The Battle of Evermore with Griffin Tucker & The Real Rock Revolution. FRI 4/9: Big Mike. SAT 4/10: John Stevens (daytime show).

Main at South Side

1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774

MASSFW.com

THU 3/25 to WED 3/31: See page 22. FRI 4/30: Celestial L’amour and Xavier II. Now open seven days a week.

The Ridglea

6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-9500

TheRidglea.com

WED 3/24 to TUE 3/30: See page 22. FRI 4/2: Karen Mills Comedy Live (room). FRI 4/23: In Blood, Labellist, Loded Question, and Ludus (theater). SUN 4/25: CeCe Godbolt & Company Gospel Brunch (room). SAT 5/1: The Chumleys, High Score, Under Currents, and Utter Nonsense (room). FRI 5/7: Unforgiven Live featuring Immortal Soldierz with Agg Foe & Sleep The Towntalk, Cash Fuego, Chedda Loc, Lexxi, Lil C, Lil Cas, Lukane, Mando Quintero, OG Thyra, One Deep, and The Stoners Circle (room).

HALTOM CITY

The Haltom Theater

5601 Belknap St, 682-250-5678

HaltomTheater.com

FRI 3/26: The Playaz Brawl (Smash Mouth Wrestling). SAT 3/27: Spiral Eye with Aphasic, Curbstomp, Devolver, Instinct, and Never Cease. SUN 3/28: Straight Outta Tha Metroplex featuring Blu3 & C-Love and Dirty Bars with D-Tex, Dream Team, Kid Splinter, Lil Panda, and Retrospective. WED 3/31: Hay Girls Spotlight on Amelia Presley hosted by Kendi Jean (Texas Hayride Series). FRI 4/2: Nocturnal Wolf with B.G.V., Ignis Noctem, Lucifer Invictus, and Psychiatric Regurgitation. FRI 4/9: Twista.

