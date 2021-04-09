On Darien George’s campaign page, the candidate for Fort Worth City Council portrays himself as someone who puts family values first. Pictured with his wife and three children, George, a local business owner, states that he supports a strong tax base, small business, safe neighborhoods, and early education. He is running to represent District 9, which includes downtown, the Near Southside, and parts of south Fort Worth.

Over the past several days, the Weekly has been contacted by numerous locals who have shared stories of alleged bullying and inappropriate sexual advances by George. Certified court documents obtained from Tarrant County describe George’s one and only 2000 arrest in Mansfield for the offense of unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor to which George pled guilty, according to court documents. He subsequently completed a deferred adjudication program, and the case was dismissed in mid-2002.

One Tarrant County document described the offense, which was alternatively listed as “deadly conduct.”

The defendant, George, did “recklessly engage in conduct that placed [victim] in imminent danger of serious bodily injury by pointing a firearm at or in the direction of” the victim, the document reads.

Multiple attempts to reach George for comment at his office and campaign headquarters were ignored.

One woman we spoke to who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation said her personal interactions with George over the course of multiple years have led her to describe him as someone who would be a liability to the City of Fort Worth were he to be elected to city council.

“He made a strong sexual advance on me,” she said, adding that she believed George was married at the time. It was “way inappropriate. It made me uncomfortable. He accepted my rejection. It made me realize that this is someone who, if I didn’t stay on his good side, would make me a target for his bullying.”

In his workplace dealings, the confidential source continued, George would allegedly single out people who annoyed him. If they were women, he would be dismissive at best, she claims.

George allegedly often mentioned his desire for political office, she added. The anonymous source believes the candidate is a danger to the women he interacts with.

“I can see some women feeling unempowered [by his advances] because he is so nonchalant about” his behavior, she said. “He is mimicking the behavior that he has seen in other high-power [male] leaders in this city.”

We welcome the opportunity to run a response from George if and when he responds to our media inquiries.