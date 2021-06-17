Garrison Brothers’ award-winning beloved small-batch bourbon whiskey — with options from under $50 to under $200 — makes for a perfect gift for pops of all kinds and tastes. Each and every expression is handcrafted, one barrel at a time, on their gorgeous ranch in Hye, Texas. With beautifully adorned, individually signed bottles, Garrison Brothers is an ideal whiskey to gift father figures out there. And fitting for the occasion, founder Dan Garrison is also a dad himself.

Father’s Day Gift Options from Garrison Brothers Distillery

Balmorhea ($179.99) – Simply put, Balmorhea is bourbon candy in a bottle. Two-time US Micro Whisky of the Year and San Francisco Double Gold Balmorhea is bold but majestically crafted, aged four years in new American white oak barrels, then transferred to a second new American white oak barrel-aged for one year. It is highly coveted and can be hard to find but is out there if you look hard enough.

HoneyDew ($84.99) – Don’t let the honey in the name fool you. This is not a “honey whiskey” but rather a whiskey that has been infused with Burleson’s Texas Wildflower Honey. The result is a smooth, light bourbon with a sweet finish. Master Distiller Donnis Todd transformed used bourbon barrels into small, wooden cubes that were immersed in honey. After fully absorbing it, they were placed in the belly of a stainless-steel tank, letting the bourbon soak up those delicious honey flavors every single day for seven months. It is the perfect summertime sip, and the delightful yellow wax-sealed bottle will brighten any season.

Small Batch ($84.99) – There ain’t nothing wrong with the classic option! Enjoying a bottle of Small Batch is an experience unlike any other. It’s everything rich and good about bourbon, without the bite. The cornerstone of all Garrison Brothers’ Bourbons: made from corn-to-cork one barrel at a time. It’s handcrafted from a sweet mash of premium, #1 food-grade corn, soft red winter wheat from local farms, and two-row barley. The exceptional ingredients result in an extraordinary bottle of whiskey, unlike any other out there.

Honorable Mentions – Single Barrel ($110) makes for a standout timeless whiskey gift, and the Boot Flask ($45) is ideal if looking for something small and sweet.

Garrison Brothers Distillery has also recently launched a cigar collaboration with Payne-Mayson, including the one-of-a-kind Small Batch bourbon-infused Torpedo Garrison and customized pairings.

Purchase Garrison Brothers bourbon online or at local retailers around the country. To buy online, visit Shop.GarrisonBros.com. To find it at a retailer near you, go to GarrisonBros.com/Find-It.