Summertime Fun for Everyone! Big doings are coming down this summer at all three venues at THE RIDGLEA. From big shows in the THEATER to weekend partying in the ROOM and more intimate happenings in the LOUNGE, THE RIDGLEA COMPLEX is a simple solution for great music, fun drinks and more all summer.

RIDGLEA LOUNGE A great place to start your weekends is the RIDGLEA LOUNGE, with Spirits Specials most every Friday and Saturday from 5p-7p. The LOUNGE also offers periodic FREE SHOWS including: Friday, July 9 Danno Simpson; Friday, July 16 Mojo Brothers Band.This cozy venue fronts Camp Bowie Blvd, and is right next to theRIDGLEA THEATER.

RIDGLEA THEATER

The summer’s big shows in the THEATER include Vandell Andrew & Marcus Anderson LIVE Saturday, June 26. Might these two amazing saxophone artists perform on stage together? Only those attending will be in the know! Also coming the THEATER are American Aquarium with Morgan Wade on Monday, June 28; the great Bastards of Souls on Saturday, July 10; on Friday, July 23, there’s a Ghost Tour and Investigation of the supernatural happenings in this historically ethereal venue. On the lighter side, Saturday, August 14, brings Candid Camera’s LOL Tour with Peter Funt.

RIDGLEA ROOM This special venue connected to the others has its entry around the west corner from the THEATER and LOUNGE. Every weekend this summer you’ll find fantastic sounds in the ROOM, including: Riotous Assembly , Yung Rare & Emotional Xan, Yaxtzeeand more on Friday, June 18; Fort Worth MiniFest on Saturday, June 19; Jah Sun & The Rising Tide, and Mighty Mystic on Friday, June 25; The Go-Go Rillas, Ruark, and American Candy on Saturday, June 26; on Friday, July 2, Tough on Fridays, Cedars and Velvet Skyline; on Saturday, July 3, Sushi Greenberg (Phish Tribute) and Strange Brew; LostBoyz, Ranch Papi, Lyricaland more on Friday July 9; Blue Mondayon Friday, August 20; Polly O’Keary & The Rhythm Methodon Saturday, August 21; Friday, August 27 Bernie Nelson; Saturday, August 28,Seer, Mother Freud, Drifter’s Atlas and Eyes Over Mine.Of course schedules may change –especially if there is a special private event that gets booked in one of these three great historic Fort Worth venues.

See more at

theridglea.com.

6025 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth

Texas 76116

General Info:

817-738-9500