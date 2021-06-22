The Cliburn is once again presenting fun classical music concerts. We caught up with Cliburn CEO and President Jacques Marquis to see what’s new at the venerable performing arts organization. Joining us were the musicians of Time for Three, the ensemble known for fusing classical and pop music. The string players chatted about their private and professional lives ahead of their recent concert at Whiskey Ranch, which was present by The Cliburn.

The performance may have passed, but you can catch Time for Three violinist Charles Yang when he returns to Fort Worth for a piano/violin concert at The Post at River East (2925 Race Street, 817-945-8890) in November. You can view all of our previous shows on our IGTV channel @FortWorthWeekly.