Texas Democrats are currently lobbying the President and U.S. Congress to enact federal voting protections, so we used the historic moment to look at the Lone Star State’s history of suppressing Black and brown votes. We spoke with Charlie Bonner, communications director with Move Texas, a nonpartisan nonprofit that engages youth communities through civic education. Move Texas directors advocate for the protection and expansion of voting rights at the local, county, and state levels. Bonner described recent attempts to suppress votes in Texas and also gave advice on how folks can use civic engagement to protect the voting rights of all Texans. You can watch all of our past episodes on Instagram @FortWorthWeekly.