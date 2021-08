The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817 738-9215) recently opened Sean Scully: The Shape of Ideas. The exhibit features significant works by the abstract artist that span nearly five decades of creative work. Aimee Cardoso, the Modern’s tour and docent administrator, gave us a guided tour of the show that runs through Oct 10. You can watch all of our past episodes on IGTV @FortWorthWeekly