Get ready for a close encounter of the chile-pepper kind as Central Market celebrates its 26th Annual Hatch Chile Festival with a sci-fi-inspired light show in the sky above L.G. Pinkston High School (2200 Dennison St, Dallas, 972-502-2700).

With the meteor that passed over North Texas last month and two trips to space this summer, all eyes have been on the sky recently. Central Market wants to keep it that way by offering this fun element of summer entertainment for all to enjoy as we celebrate the world’s most sought-after pepper.

More than 125 drones will be used to form a synchronized light show that will span 400 feet and be visible from two to three miles. The first cosmic drone performance starts at 9:30pm followed by a second show at 10:15 pm. The first light show will last eight to 10 minutes and will be live-streamed on Central Market’s event page at Facebook.com/Central-Market-23298700957.

This year, the popularity of Hatch has even spread to space. NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station starting growing Hatch chile peppers back in July and they’re expected to be ready to eat in a few months. No need to wait for the space harvest because Hatch peppers have already arrived in all stores and have immersed themselves in hundreds of Hatch-filled favorites.

Witness the invasion of the world (and outer space) by the most flavorful peppers now through August 24.

A division of H-E-B, Central Market opened its doors in 1994 and now has ten store locations across North Texas.

