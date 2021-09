Phantomelo is back with a new single and video. “Space Prom” is a gorgeous surf rock-tinged ballad that harks to 1950s America through doo wop-inspired vocals. The accompanying video, directed by Anthony Milton, is a beautifully shot horror flick that follows actor Ian McKenyon as he murders a puppet before he is murdered by, you guessed it, puppets. Film credits include Isaac Elstoen (director of photography), Rebekah Elizabeth (puppet designer), and editor McKenyon.