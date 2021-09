Arts Fifth Avenue has been a vital part of the local arts community since 2011. We sat down with Gracey Tune and artist/musician Pat Brown to hear their reflections on the last 20 years. On Sunday, Gracey and her supporters are hosting the nonprofit’s 20th anniversary fundraising celebration that features new works by Buffington Brown Band. You can view all of our past episodes on IGTV at @FortWorthWeekly.