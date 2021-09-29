Fort Worth Women’s March and Rally for Abortion Access

11:30am-12:30pm Sat at the Tarrant County Courthouse, 100 E Weatherford St, FW.

The Fort Worth Women’s March is one of hundreds of similar rallies that will pop up across the country on Saturday.

The annual march usually takes place in January. This year the national nonprofit Women’s March has encouraged fall rallies in response to the abortion ban in Texas and in anticipation of future court cases that could roll back access to abortion in other states.

The Tarrant County Democratic Women’s Club and the Tarrant County Democratic Women’s Club are co-hosting the local event.

“We are hoping, both individually as Fort Worth and as a national movement, to alert the Supreme Court … that women are not going to accept overturning Roe v. Wade,” said co-organizer Vicki Moore.

The Supreme Court’s new term begins Monday.

The rally portion will take place on the eastside steps of the Tarrant County Courthouse downtown. Representative Nicole Collier; Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Allison Campolo and Executive Director Iris Garcia; and Crystal Gayden, attorney and candidate for Judge of the 324th Family District Court, will all speak. They will be joined by two local women sharing stories about their abortions.

Afterward, the rally will walk a mile loop to the Fort Worth Convention Center on Houston Street and back.

Moore said she hopes for anywhere between 1,000 to 5,000 attendants.

“Every single [person] that cares about their rights and the rights of others should turn out,” she said. — Madison Simmons

Pre-Women’s March Sign-Making Party

6-8pm Wed, Sep 29, at Mamma Mia Italian Grill, 3124 E Belknap St, FW. 817-759-0100. Hosted by the Tarrant County Democratic Women’s Club. Open to all. Supplies are provided, but people are welcome to bring their own. BYOB.