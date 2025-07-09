Colin Allred, Wendy Davis Marshal Dem Might

Democrats here in Texas and across the country need to stop trying to court MAGA and go after nonvoters. There were 92,677,032 of them last election. Compare their number to 2024 voters for Trump (77,303,568) and Harris (75,019,230), and you’ve got some prime real estate to plow. Forget MAGA. Trumpies gonna Trumpy no matter what. Fence-sitters and lazy jerks need to be reminded of all that’s wrong for them now and what will go wrong for them over the next few years because of Trump’s backward policies and all that’s terrible about Texas after 27 years of Republican control. We Texans may have jobs, but our kids are dumb (29th overall) and violent (No. 1 for deadliest school shootings nationwide), our housing costs continue skyrocketing while wages remain stagnant, and women and queers have lost rights. We can only hope Colin Allred, Wendy Davis, and the newly formed Blue Texas organizing program are awake or “a-woke” enough to smell what’s cooking.

Davis and Allred, who’s running again for Congress, along with members of Blue Texas dropped by the Ashton Depot east of downtown Tuesday to host a volunteer rally to mark the start of field operations. Organizers said the point of the rally was to “engage volunteers, register voters, and build the grassroots infrastructure Democrats need to win up and down the ballot in 2026 in the largest midterm Democratic voter mobilization effort in Texas history.” More than 400 people turned out.

“This is a time when a lot of folks have come to me and said that they feel like giving up,” Allred told the crowd. “They feel like maybe, maybe they’re wrong about who we are. Well, I’m not giving up. I know you’re not giving up. We’re going to fight for our state. We’re going to fight for our country. We’re going to fight for our Constitution. We know who we are.”

Nearly everything he said was met with cheers. Blue Texas said more than 250 people signed up to volunteer.

Similar Blue Texas rallies are also underway in other key battleground counties, including in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, McAllen, and Plano. Visit BlueTX.org. — With reporting by Jadon Chesnutt

Pro-Democracy Rally Planned for Thu, Jul 17, Downtown

Those of us old enough to remember Bidenomics, the 2024 presidential election, and Kendrick v. Drake recall that the so-called Epstein List was going to bring down the Democratic Party and all the devil-worshipping oligarchs and goat’s-blood-swilling puppet masters who prop it up. Warren Buffet. Bill Clinton. Obama. These are just some of the names purported to reside on the list belonging to the dread, dead namesake pedophile and serial rapist. Those of us old enough to remember those No Kings rallies across the country that drew millions recall that Donald Trump’s AG was going to release the list any day now. And said day came and went — without any list at all. Could it be that the name of the infamous New York City real estate mogul who said he would date his daughter and claimed to be best friends with Jeffery Epstein was listed among all the Satanic Dems? Even the far right is furious. Like us, they want to see the list that was promised and that was reportedly sitting on the AG’s desk just a couple days ago. Nope. Sorry. No list to speak of. Nothing to see here. Move along.

It really doesn’t matter. The people who voted for Trump will still support him regardless, because through his notoriety and power he legitimizes their racism and bigotry. Even victims of his evil immigration policy are saying they’d vote for him again. I’m sorry, and you can curse me and say I’m a heartless prick, but there may be no greater pleasure in my often quite pleasurable, immensely privileged life than reading about another Trump voter deported by ICE or, even better, a Trump voter who had to watch their boyfriend or girlfriend get disappeared by that same Gestapo. Just thinking about it gives me a yaaard-on. It’s sad, I know, all around, even for these deranged people I loathe, but when your (lefty) political party of choice is led by lazy, craven, bought-and-paid-for closeted centrists, you take all the little victories you can get.

All of this is a roundabout way of saying there’s another national pro-democracy rally planned, this one for Thu, Jul 17. Ours will be 6-8pm at Burk Burnett Park downtown (501 W 7th St). It’s not a protest per se. Taking place on the anniversary of the death of legendary Civil Rights warrior and U.S. Congressmember John Lewis, and named after his famous mantra, Good Trouble Lives On will also teach rallygoers ways to “advocate for policies that protect our communities,” say local organizers. Good trouble is great. Impactful action is even better.

Whatever you do, do not engage the counterprotesting fascists or any fascist cops. Chaos is what they want. Chaos will allow the senile, jabbering clown at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to declare martial law and suspend the midterms. Never forget that.

Chef Bonnell’s Restaurants To Raise Funds for Flood Victims

Through Friday, Chef Jon Bonnell recently said in a statement, 10% of all sales from every restaurant in his group (Bonnell’s, Waters, Buffalo Bros, and Jon’s Grille) will go toward relief efforts in the Hill Country after the devasting flood that killed over a hundred and disappeared even more.

“From counseling services for families to feeding first responders,” Bonnell says, “we will route all proceeds to the best groups we can vet to get the most efficient help possible straight to those who need it most.”

Fund Created for Fire Victims Almost Closed

The last day to donate to the 800 people displaced by the blaze on the Near Southside is Wed, Jul 9.

To help raise money for the hundreds who lost their homes in the recent fire at the Cooper Apartments, the United Way of Tarrant County, District 9 Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck, and Near Southside FW created the relief fund at https://bit.ly/45D9Osj .

Nearly half of the Fort Worth Fire Department — 150 firefighters and 50 units — responded to the six-alarm inferno at approximately 1:45pm two Mondays ago. There were no fatalities, and the firefighters rescued dozens of pets and reunited them with their owners.

This column reflects the opinions of the editorial board and not the Fort Worth Weekly. To submit a column, please email Editor Anthony Mariani at Anthony@FWWeekly.com. He will gently edit it for clarity and concision.