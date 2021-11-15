This weekend was an eventful one for the Big 12. Conference favorite and frontrunner Oklahoma lost their first conference matchup since September of last year thanks to Baylor, who cleanly dominated the Sooners with their prolific rushing attack and a Bear secondary avenging last week’s performance against the Frogs. The most entertaining portion was literally the final second when Baylor coach Dave Aranda called a final second timeout to kick a field goal and the Baylor student body — believing the game had concluded — rushed the field, only to be ushered off so the Sooners could return from the locker room to finish one last play. Sooner coach Lincoln Riley was furious the barnstorming garnered no flag from the officials — which it should have — and with Aranda for being classless, though the move to gather as large a point differential as possible does play into conference tiebreaker scenarios, which are looking more important by the week. It was enjoyable to hear Riley squirm while facing a season that hasn’t met expectations since benching starting quarterback Spencer Rattler (#7), who was called back into service for the first time since the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma, despite being unbeaten until this weekend, had won five games by a single possession and hasn’t looked anything like the previously dominating offense fans have come to expect.

Texas Tech — led by failed Frog coordinator and soon to be Indeed.com account holder Sonny Cumbie — managed a home victory over Iowa State thanks to a first-half offensive avalanche and an absolute missile of a 62-yard final field goal. The walk-off-victory kick was only four yards shy of former Longhorn Justin Tucker’s record-setting NFL conversion earlier this year and seven yards short of the all-time collegiate record of 69 yards, held by Ove Johansson of Abilene Christian since 1976.

Texas, who has been in freefall since OU erased their 21-point lead in early October, committed the most unbelievable of all conference sins by losing to the Kansas Jayhawks in Austin. The Longhorns have embarked on a Sisyphus-like journey over the past five weeks, losing every game while holding a lead in every single contest. The Austinites flipped the script against KU and trailed for the entirety, by as many as 21 points for significant portions. Steve Sarkisian, who is now somehow on the hot seat during his first season, managed to maneuver his team back into contention and knot the score to force overtime. Bevo gained their first lead after a touchdown, before the Rock Chalks answered and converted a two-point attempt to win 57-56, awarding Kansas their first conference victory since beating Tech by 3 in October of 2019. The Jayhawks had beaten one team this season, a 3-point win against South Dakota of the FCS in Week 1. UT has now lost six consecutive games, and, to add insult, their feature back Bijan Robinson (#5) is likely sidelined for the remainder of the season after an elbow injury against KU. The Longhorns have about as good of a chance at achieving bowl eligibility as the Frogs do this season, which is not very.