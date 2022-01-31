Tulips hosted a wild night of punk ferocity Saturday. NOT STOCK, named in honor of the annual stock show and rodeo taking place a couple miles away in the Cultural District, featured nigh legendary headliners Riverboat Gamblers, preceded by Austin’s A Giant Dog and a slew of locals, including Upsetting, Uncle Toasty, Olive Vox, and feisty young’uns Homewrecker & The Bedwetters. Along with assorted merch tables, Doc’s Records & Vintage had brought along shirts and aisles of vinyl for sale.