“I’ve heard the truth, Mulder. Now, what I want are the answers.” — Dana Scully, The X-Files

Fifteen minutes and a call to a shadowy offshore agency are all it would take for him to know everything about me, the retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. on the other end of the phone line told me. I supposedly have a dossier tucked away there that’s filled with information about my beliefs, education, and even things I’ve written. Jess Johnson, the military veteran, was not making a threat so much as putting a shot in the air warning about the potential consequences of asking questions about directed energy weapons, organized stalking programs, mind-reading technology, and other ingredients of the strange and disturbing world of people who call themselves targeted individuals.

“I make a phone call with your name and Fort Worth,” he said of the agency supposedly located in the Caribbean, “then they’re going to come back to me and say this is who she is and this is what she does. I can get it now. I can do that and know all about you — things you don’t want me to know about — in 15 minutes.”

Johnson was explaining how easy it is for people to stalk or harass others by finding out where they live, digging up dirt on them, and using the information to discredit someone. If that doesn’t work, they can make something up and whisper it in the ears of people who are close to whatever it is you’re trying to accomplish in life.

In case you’ve never heard the term, targeted individuals are people who believe they’re victims of severe, often covert harassment. Foreign and domestic government entities, law enforcement agencies, and citizen crime watch networks are all believed to be involved, depending on which victims you ask.

Aside from stalking and harassment, some people in the targeted individual community complain of disturbing physical symptoms. They believe the cause is technology that can project voices into their head or microwave weapons that can cause symptoms ranging from mysterious to disabling.

Our conversation about targeted individuals was not the first time Johnson and I have discussed a disturbing topic. I talked to him 10 years earlier about something else that was just as strange. He wanted to know why I was reaching out again, especially now. So, I told him. He’s local and has firsthand knowledge of directed energy weapons used for “voice to skull,” or V2K, communication and other methods of warfare.

Johnson, who lives in Dallas, served for 25 years with the U.S. Army special forces at Fort Bragg. While in the Army, he was also a military operations, weapons, and intelligence specialist in the Middle East, Far East, Northeast Africa, and Russia. He is currently a principal with Global Venture Partners and serves as a consultant on military, geopolitical, cultural, and economic matters.

On the topic of directed energy weapons, I asked him to confirm if the technology exists.

“It is real,” he said. “If you look at the military and state department personnel who were damaged in Cuba, what do you think they were using?”

About 200 U.S. diplomats, intelligence officers, military officers, and other government personnel have experienced symptoms related to what is called the Havana Syndrome, which began in Cuba in 2016 and has cropped up in other areas of the world. The victims have complained of a host of neurological symptoms such as dizziness and an inability to concentrate.

Some believe it’s hysteria, while others say it’s evidence of electronic attacks, according to the Wall Street Journal.

As science fiction as all of this might sound, this type of technology is hardly new.

“When we went into Iran the first time, against Saddam Hussein, there was a voice that went into the jaw of Iraqi soldiers, who said his name is Muhammad,” Johnson said. “The voice said, ‘You’re outnumbered, outgunned, and you will die in this bunker unless you give yourself up and go home to your family.’ ”

The Iraqi soldiers believed they had heard a divine command and “came out of their bunkers, and they were kissing the boots of American soldiers,” Johnson said.

A YouTube video shows the soldiers as they surrendered.

“Wasn’t that you in one of those videos?” I asked.

“Ah, no,” Johnson said.

“It wasn’t? Oh, OK. My bad.”

“No, it’s not your bad,” Johnson said. “All I’m going to say is I saw this technology under development at a facility at Penn State, the advanced research laboratory there, and it was being used well before that war.”

Some of the most advanced directed energy weapons — like those aimed at diplomats and U.S. intelligence employees — have the ability to cause severe disabilities, Johnson said.

“It could permanently destroy your ability to focus,” he said. “You can’t focus any longer. Maybe permanent vertigo. Just giving you a couple of things it can do. This is a permanent disability.”

Military personnel and governments are privy to the higher-end weapons, but lighter versions can be purchased from China by someone who knows the right people and has anywhere from $600 to $2,800, he said.

At least one U.S. company, Amazing1.com, sells electronic and microwave devices under the premise of equipment for research or science projects. In the hands of the wrong person, though, some of the items could just as easily be used to inflict serious damage.

A magnetic pulse device on the website is billed as a product to get rid of “bothersome animals and insects.” The product description also states that “increased energy fields have long been used to confuse humans.”

Some of Amazing1’s products require the buyer to sign a dangerous-equipment affidavit. One of the items is a burning-laser, continuous beam ray gun that is billed as being able to “start fires over a considerable distance,” according to its description. Another product the website sells is instructions for using a microwave oven to construct “a powerful source of directional microwaves.”

Before our conversation was over, Johnson had me wondering if men wearing black suits, black sunglasses, and earpieces were going to show up at my door. It’s easy to find out where someone lives, then drive over and say, “Why are you asking me these questions? Why are you writing these stories?” Johnson said.

“I’m just a writer,” I told him. “This is an interesting topic.”

“I already know what you’re about,” Johnson said. “All I’m saying is you’re out there and you’re trying to be honest, but most people don’t believe that’s the way, Teri. They do not believe that. … Be careful in inviting this on yourself.”

Careful? The train left that station a very long time ago, and there are no return tickets, I thought, but I didn’t say it.

*****

Someone who is careful would not approach the topic of targeted individuals once, let alone twice. When the Weekly published the first story about targeted individuals in 2021, we heard from people across the country and around the globe who claimed they have had similar experiences. Sometimes, their claims are dismissed as embellishments or a sign of mental illness.

Yet arrests this past week by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) show that organized stalking is very possible. Federal law enforcement agencies arrested five people affiliated with a secret police agency for the People’s Republic of China. The agents, acting on behalf of the authoritarian regime, reportedly stalked, harassed, and spied on Chinese nationals in the United States who were viewed as dissidents.

Agents of the Ministry of State Security (MSS) for China were asked to create harassment campaigns that involved smear tactics and spying. In one of the cases, there was talk of physically harming a Democratic congressional candidate from New York so he could not run for nor get elected to office.

GPS devices and spy cameras were among the devices the Chinese agents used to keep close tabs on their targets. More clandestine agents are believed to be running interference and harassment campaigns in the United States, according to the FBI.

In a video about the arrests, the FBI asked private investigators and law enforcement agencies to contact the FBI if they are asked by a foreign entity to investigate U.S. citizens.

At least one targeted-individual advocate saw the announcement as a possible breakthrough.

“The arrests are simply the beginning of something much larger on the horizon,” said Richard Moore of Tupelo, Mississippi, a targeted-individuals advocate and victim I spoke with for the first story on this topic. “The federal government has now established that this kind of behavior is wrong,” Moore said of the arrests. “They can’t say it’s wrong for the Chinese government to do this, but it’s not wrong for someone else.”

Moore, who spent 10 years in prison, maintains he was set up and wrongly convicted. Since his release from prison in 2013, the harassment has been nonstop, he said. Moore said he has been the victim of community policing, stalking, street theater, and electronic harassment.

People in law enforcement, attorneys, and those in the medical professions who have aligned themselves with organized stalking should consider themselves put on notice, Moore said.

Much of the problem lies with modern-day community policing, according to Moore. Although the concept of monitoring a “suspicious” neighbor or someone lurking in the bushes sounds good on paper, it has lent itself to mini fiefdoms that inflict serial abuse, he said.

The programs flourish because nationwide, millions of dollars in federal funding flows into them, Moore said. In other words, there are incentives to keep them going.

That makes it easy for “local elites” to leverage vendettas against people they perceive as enemies or undesirables in the community, Moore said. Added to that are state threat fusion centers that, according to their websites, are owned by state employees and private entities and therefore have little oversight.

Claims of organized stalking are sometimes dismissed by others as being part of a mental illness or paranoia. For too long, targeted individuals’ complaints have been dismissed and the victims marginalized and written off as nut jobs, Moore said.

During my conversation with Johnson, the retired U.S. Army Master Sgt., I said that even I have noticed what seems to be more people taking liberties to film others in public or simply lurk around in stores and other places where they hang back and watch everyone.

“Do you know what I’m talking about?” I asked him.

“I do,” Johnson said.

The people involved may be those hired by private entities, corporations, or rogue government groups to go out and harass others, he said.

From a geopolitical and historical perspective, the concept is conceivable, Johnson said. He pointed to the Stasi in Nazi Germany, which was able to enlist an estimated 30% of the population to spy on their neighbors, friends, colleagues, and even family members and get them sent off to prison camps. As many as 2 million people acted as informants for the oppressive regime.

“Are there people in the U.S. who would be willing to do this?” I asked Johnson.

“Probably more people than you know,” he said.

*****

One of the people the Weekly heard from after our first story was Jill Hampton of Fort Worth. Hampton told me has endured harassment from voice-to-skull technology, directed energy weapons, and some organized physical stalking since June 2018.

Through dozens of videos and journal entries she shared with me, Hampton chronicled what she described as relentless attacks against her in Riverbank, California, a town of about 23,000 people near Modesto. Hampton and her husband moved from California to Fort Worth in August 2020 — partly to get away from the harassment — but it followed them to Texas, she said.

In California, Hampton lived next to a couple who were quiet and unassuming until their grown son moved back in with them, she told me.

“Then all hell broke loose,” Hampton said.

The son, the alleged ringleader of the group, according to Hampton, previously owned a business that is now defunct — I verified his identity and additional information through social media accounts and other venues. Since he has not been charged with a crime, the Weekly is unable to use his real name. I’ll call him “John.”

No direct confrontation ever occurred prior to the harassment so there is no obvious reason why John, his family members, and their friends would launch a relentless attack against Hampton, who believes it’s because the family is beta-testing technology that can be used to harass and maim people.

Over the past few years, she has documented her ordeal through dozens of videos and journal entries. In June 2018, Hampton began hearing voices, she said. Over time, the voices began calling each other by name, and she identified them as her neighbors.

“I realized they could see what I was seeing,” Hampton alleges. “I went to my mother’s house, and they were describing my mother’s yard. I could hear them.”

The voices have kept similar narratives going on since then, said Hampton, who also reported feeling hits from energy shocks and other physical symptoms. The voices repeatedly say things like “Does she know?” or “Can she hear you?” Other times, they have asked each other if she is convulsing, shaking, or having a seizure.

In one of her journal entries, Hampton wrote that she heard John allegedly telling his dad, “She’s convulsing.” The electromagnetic pulses she continues to feel have caused her to have seizures, a problem she never had prior to the group’s alleged attacks, Hampton said.

Over the course of the harassment, Hampton has experienced being awakened by an “extremely loud, high pitch sound” at night or “a whoosh of air” followed by head pain that has jolted her awake from a deep sleep. Other times she has felt dizzy and off-balance, she said. Through videos and journal entries, Hampton has documented what she says are electronic devices that are being used against her. One of her videos shows what appears to be a row of blinking computer servers or routers lined up outside, along the back side of John’s house.

A photograph shows a computer server sitting inside a window that has a large circle mark that Hampton believes was caused by a directed energy source. In December 2018, Hampton wrote that she notified police after noticing similar circular marks on her windows. The neighbor allegedly “targeted my windows with a device about 30 times,” she wrote in her journal.

On other occasions, the neighbors allegedly aimed a device that shot blue or red laser lights into her eyes while she was outside and pointed bright spotlights into her windows, Hampton told me.

At one point, she believes she noticed the same black Dodge Charger appearing in the parking lot when she visited various stores. Inside the store, people — one of them looked like John — followed her around and monitored her, she said.

Hampton thought that they were probably trying to make money from what they’re doing.

“I thought to myself that they were trying to make money off of using this technology on me, and [John] responded to my thought with ‘We already are,’ ” said Hampton, who believes that he was “probably paid more money to be able to show everybody he can do it out of state” after she moved to Texas, Hampton said.

She told me she believes the group’s attacks are directly responsible for the serious health problems she has developed. She does not believe any government or private entity is initiating the attacks.

Doctors recently found that Hampton has an aneurism, and she is having chest pains, as well. At times, she is having difficulty talking or forming thoughts. When symptoms come up, the group begins talking about that, she said.

I asked Hampton how she could endure everything she described, and she said it’s because of her supportive family and her faith in God. Being an ex-U.S. Marine has also helped, Hampton said. Her military training covered how to deal with being taken hostage if you’re subject to torture as a prisoner of war.

In recent weeks, as her health problems have escalated, Hampton said she has heard the voices saying they are going to kill her.

“They’ve had conversations about killing me,” she said.

To try to raise awareness and help others, she has written letters to members of Congress and has filed complaints with the FBI, the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), and law enforcement agencies.

“I wish they would arrest these people,” Hampton said. “I don’t know why they are taking so long. The longer it goes on, the more my health is deteriorating.”

She remains confident her alleged attackers “will be brought to justice.”

Hampton is not the only one to allege problems with John and his family. A former neighbor of Hampton’s in Riverbank claims she has been harassed by the same people. A group of them “sits in the driveway yelling and flipping us off,” Linda Anderson told me in a phone interview. Whenever she and her husband are outside, the group constantly snaps photos of them and films them with their cell phones, she said.

The alleged attackers have also used their vehicles to block her car so could not leave for work, she said.

On one occasion, the perpetrators crossed into Anderson’s yard and sprayed weed killer, she said. That, combined with the ongoing harassment, led to a yelling match between her husband and the perpetrators, Anderson said.

One day she arrived home with her daughter to find police taking away her husband in handcuffs. Officers refused to tell Anderson what her husband was charged with and asked if she and her daughter would also like to be arrested when she demanded an answer, according to her account of what happened.

“No charges were ever filed, and no reason was given for why he was in jail,” Anderson told me.

Numerous complaints she and her husband have filed with police about the group’s harassment have gone unanswered, Anderson said. Law enforcement has not tried to protect them, and the harassment has continued.

“It makes it sound like they know the police,” she said.

The harassment has escalated to a point where, just like the Hamptons, Anderson and her husband have decided to leave Riverbank, she said.

They are in the process of deciding where to move, Anderson told me.

*****

Halfway across the country, in Big Lake, Minnesota, a town of about 11,000, Scott Blokzyl has a story so similar to Hampton’s that it’s uncanny. Both Blokzyl and Hampton told me they do not know each other, nor have they heard of each other’s experiences.

Blokzyl’s electronic harassment began in the spring of 2011, when he noticed “strange things happening” in an apartment complex where he previously lived in New Ulm, Minnesota, he told me. “I would hear electrical humming noises which would get louder around radiating noise sources such as a fan or an air conditioner,” he told me. “This was continuous and grew in volume until August of 2011.”

Eventually, he said, he began hearing his downstairs neighbor’s ham radio transmissions coming through his electronic devices. The voices were faint at first but became clearer eventually. Soon he could hear them reading back his thoughts and repeating what he said, Blokzyl said.

People speaking through the transmissions allegedly asked him why he was in New Ulm and if he knew what they were doing, Blokzyl said.

“None of this made any sense to me as I had no previous knowledge of what they were doing or how,” he said.

They also demanded to know if he was trying to get in contact with a female he used to know and if he was there to “mess with people” who were part of the radio network.

“After two nights of them continuously hammering me with their radio transmissions nonstop, I finally phoned [the female acquaintance] and demanded to know what was going on,” he said.

People who spoke over the transmissions eventually identified themselves by name, Blokzyl said. Previously, they referred to themselves as simply “the network.”

Their voices soon took on a threatening tone, and people behind the transmissions allegedly told Blokzyl to get out of New Ulm, he said. They promised to drive him crazy and make him commit suicide if he didn’t.

His tormentors also allegedly threatened to make him broke and homeless, and they ordered him to throw away his electronics. Next came instructions for him to harm people. When he refused, the group went into “the biggest temper-tantrum rant I have ever heard,” he said. “They began chanting various nonsense like ‘It’s called primal circuit entry, and it feels pretty good’ over and over. … That’s the clue they give you as to how something works.”

He believes it’s done through a radio transmission that falls into the “very low range of human hearing,” Blockzyl said. “They juice you enough until your body becomes attuned to the signal, and you start hearing it. Once you hear it, they are hearing your thoughts.”

At that point, your brainwave is now also in tune with the other people in the network, he said.

“The real interesting part is a guy came on network and said for him to call me the next day,” Blokzyl said. “He gave me a phone number, and I didn’t even check it. When I called, he knew who I was.”

Members of the alleged network have been arrested on or have served time for various pedophile-related charges, based on documentation that Blokzyl presented to me. They are also heavily into occult practices, according to many of the members’ social media posts.

One Facebook post from an alleged network member shows a photo of a Baphomet (Satan represented as a goat) with the caption, “You’re the reason some jerk is going to die angry today.” Blokzyl’s alleged harassers responded to the content with comments such as “Hail, Satan!” In another Facebook post, an alleged network member pays homage to the “hatred” in Lucifer’s eyes.

I asked him if he believes the group’s spiritual beliefs have anything to do with the harassment. He said he does not believe that’s the key factor.

“Their criminal backgrounds are the indication that they’re doing this,” Blokzyl said.

Over the course of his torment, Blokzyl has reached out to others on social media to try to get others to admit knowledge of what was happening. To illustrate his point, Blokzyl gave me the password to his Facebook account so I could read firsthand some of the communications he had about the topic.

There are numerous examples of people who seemed to admit they have knowledge about the network as well as some other disturbing content.

“Everyone knows who is doing it,” Blokzyl said. “There are three families involved in sending the transmissions.”

One of the responders to his questions said he believed the group would help him manipulate a girl into loving him.

“I thought they were devils,” the friend wrote Blokzyl via Facebook messenger. “I thought they were cops. I thought they were vampires. I don’t know what they are. But they told me it’s fuckery. I just wanted someone special; thought they would brainwash her into loving me.”

*****

For anyone who wades into the world of targeted individuals — including myself — accusations that you are part of the problem are going to surface. That is the case with Robert Duncan, who has written books on directed energy weapons. According to his biography, Duncan has worked on projects for the Department of Defense, the CIA, and the DOJ.

Although he has written books on the topic and made appearances on YouTube channels and television, Duncan’s information on directed energy weapons and voice-to-skull technology has yet to go mainstream.

In a phone interview, I asked him why he believes his allegations have not gone viral like the mass surveillance programs publicly discussed by National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblowers like Edward Snowden, Bill Binney, and Thomas Drake.

“It would scare people too much,” Duncan said, “and they don’t want the people to panic. … This technology will turn all of Western society on its head, from religions which rely on free will to democracies and voting systems and even controlling political leaders. Silent assassinations. You’ve fooled the doctors, the police, and the legal system, as well.”

The operations are broadcast from various locations in the country — Duncan says he’s not sure where they are — and they’re carried out through radio frequencies and other technology, he said.

“It’s not necessarily one frequency,” Duncan said. “It can be used across the whole spectrum.”

Sometimes “cover stories” are used to conceal the true source of the harassment, which Duncan says almost always involves the government. “The cover story is evil aliens are attacking a person or Satanic cults — they will often play into whatever that person believes in. That’s why it’s very convincing.”

But Duncan maintains that covert intelligence operations are virtually always behind it.

One of the programs mentioned in Duncan’s book, “Project: Soul Catcher,” describes a system called S.A.T.A.N., which stands for Silent Assassination Through Adaptive Neural Networks.

“It can mean rewiring the brain or rewiring social networks, sort of like what Facebook does,” Duncan told me. “And that’s the psychological warfare tactics. You can make someone fall in love with somebody, or you can disrupt relationships and create new ones. You can rewire the brain — neural networks — to control their emotions, their beliefs. You can type in subliminal messages while they’re dreaming or in their awake state.”

He described the overarching program as “a massive, integrated system, with other subsystems.”

The “very sophisticated” weapons that he studies are cybernetic. “They actually rewire the audio cortex, and so vocabulary words that the target is hearing are coming from within their own brain, not through normal sensory input of the eardrum.”

It sounds like an actual voice that “can even give distance and projection,” Duncan said, “but no one else can hear it or pick it up. It’s specific to the target.”

Deception and trickery are key components of the system, he said.

“You can use any voice that’s ever been over a telephone,” he said. “It’s been databased at the NSA. They only need a sample. The person can be dead, even. And then they can pipe that voice into their heads.”

Duncan said it irritates him that some people believe only diplomats are under attack. A less unassuming target is an easy target because no one would believe him or her. “The craziest one I’ve heard is a woman who could hear voices talking about the FBI through her Rice Krispies popping, her cereal.”

A man also related that he continually hears the Munchkin song from The Wizard of Oz being piped into his head.

For some of the victims, speaking out is the only thing they can do.

*****

Moore, the targeted-individuals victim and advocate, is one of the most outspoken critics.

He centers most of his videos on what he calls “organized criminal stalking” or “community policing.”

Moore asserts that he is constantly harassed through a law enforcement program that profiles and targets people. The harassment is carried out by law enforcement agencies that partner with residents who are part of a community policing program.

Multiple videos on Moore’s YouTube channel (United States Anti-Gangstalking Association) and on Facebook have shown strangers lurking in the woods behind his home, walking up on his doorstep and peering in his windows, or shining bright lights into his home. In one of the videos, gunshots are heard being fired outside his home, something Moore said is done to intimidate him.

People sit inside cars at the volunteer fire station adjacent to his home and stare at him. Another video shows an entourage of 13 vehicles — many of them with loud mufflers — parading past his house late at night and pulling into the fire station parking lot.

Moore also reports multiple attempts to run him off the road, some of which have totaled his car. He has managed to escape serious injury, he said.

Through his videos, Moore has also spoken about experienced electromagnetic shocks and other forms of electronic harassment, and he has addressed the items being sold on Amazing1.com.

“I don’t care about the bricks and mortar,” Moore told me in a phone interview. “I want the clowns using it. I want the heartbeats behind it. Tell me what asshole has been using this.”

Other videos by Moore have shown at least a dozen drones hoovering high above his house.

“As a victim, it’s understood, but it’s not spoken, that we do not have rights,” Moore said. “We have no constitutional rights. None of those things apply for us.”

Moore has been cited for “cyberstalking” for things he says he has written on his own Facebook page about the people who are harassing him. The reason, he said, is that he has openly accused and named law enforcement officers he believes are responsible for entering him into the program.

Like many targeted individuals, Moore complains of being marginalized and isolated. People who often come into his life — first as advocates, friends, or girlfriends — almost always end up being part of the problem, and a major betrayal or falling out follows, he said.

His main message, Moore said, is telling victims they are not imagining what is happening.

“Never, never, never bounce this off other people for validation,” he said. “Don’t try to convince people, because there are people who are in place for you to tell them, and they’ll make you sound like a lunatic. … “ ‘I believe you,’ ” he said he tells victims. “That’s my main message.”

He calls the system pure evil, one that causes immense pain for those caught in its snare.

“God is showing us right now what evil is for the first time,” Moore said, “more so than any other generation.”