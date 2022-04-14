But this is Texas.

Now in a statistical tie with gubernatorial opponent Beto O’Rourke, Gov. Greg Abbott is desperate, and he’s dragging the Lone Star State’s economy into the gutter in a ploy to consolidate support in ruby–red Texas counties leading to the midterms.

Abbott’s cheap play is in full effect. At the U.S.-Mexico border, the governor ordered unnecessary safety inspections of all semi-trucks entering Texas as a means of causing backlogs and havoc.

A Texas Trucking Association spokesperson recently took aim at Abbott’s job-killing political posturing.

“As delays increase at the border, deliveries are postponed or canceled, perishable goods spoil, and grocery and retail store shelves begin to empty,” the spokesperson said. “Exports in Texas also await empty trucks on the Mexican side of the border, and the lost revenue due to these delays will be felt by consumers as the price of goods increase across the country.”

Mexico is Texas’ largest trading partner by far, and much of that commerce flows throughout the rest of the country. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protections, the Laredo Field Office alone processed nearly four million trucks carrying an import value of $212 billion in 2021. El Paso’s office processed $69 billion in goods for an annual cross-border commerce value of more than $280 billion between those two cities.

The federal border agency recently said in a public statement that “local trade associations, officials, and businesses are requesting the Texas state government discontinue their additional border truck inspection process because it is not necessary to protect the safety and security of Texas communities and is resulting in significant impacts to local supply chains that will impact consumers and businesses nationally.”