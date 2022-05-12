Two Sides to Mercy

I have filed your recent articles about Mercy Culture Church. I want to be upfront and honest and tell you that I am a member there. I have been attending Mercy Culture since June 2020. Without getting into details of my life and my testimony, I will just say that Mercy Culture helped me believe in myself again. Yes, of course, God first has helped me believe in myself, but Mercy Culture taught me that I was loved by God. Pastor Landon and Pastor Heather are really good people. It will be two years on May 21 of 2022 that I have been clean. I moved to Fort Worth on June 15 of 2020 from Garland, Texas, where I was living in a women’s domestic violence shelter. I moved into a woman’s group home called Center for Transforming Lives and lived there for six months while I got my life back. During that six months is when I began going to Mercy Culture Church. First and foremost, if it wasn’t for God in my life, I don’t know where I would be, actually. I probably would be dead or in prison. Attending Mercy Culture and being part of so many things offered there helped me become a self-sufficient woman again. I began walking with my head held high after walking for so long looking at the ground.

Anyway, I just wanted to share with you and tell you that Mercy Culture has a lot of good things about it. I promise. I would love for the Fort Worth Weekly to be fair and get the other side or get somebody’s story that has positive things about Mercy Culture. It just seems fair to do this. Anyway, I wish you the best. I just wanted to share this. That’s all. Have a great week!

Respectfully yours,

Erika Cristantielli

Fort Worth

Remembering Peter Gorman

Sunday, April 24, was a sad day when I learned about the passing of Peter Gorman. He loved meeting people, and I went to his house twice in 2015. During my second visit, James Michael McCoy was shooting a documentary about Peter called More Joy Less Pain. It’s a great way to learn about Peter’s passion for the rain forest and the medicines used by the indigenous people there. Peter Gorman truly lived life, and we are all much richer for his many contributions.

Chris Baker,

Austin

Correction

In last week’s Metropolis story (“Following the ‘Plan,’ May 4), we incorrectly said that retired judge and current DA candidate Phil Sorrells assigned an average of 1,200 court-appointed cases to Trent Loftin in 2014 and 2015. Sorrells respectively assigned 28 and 35 cases to Loftin those years, and the 1,200 number should have been reported as the total average for 2014 and 2015. We regret the error.