While I’d love to tell you about all the concerts from Memorial Day until the end of summer, the reality is that booking shows is like wrangling cats. June is booked solid, and July is halfway there, but August is still on the loose. Only time will tell. For future event info, keep an eye on Crosstown Sounds at FWWeekly.com. Meanwhile, get out there and see some of these shows.

ARLINGTON

Arlington Music Hall

224 N Center, 817-226-4400

ArlingtonMusicHall.net

THU 5/26: The Isaacs. FRI 5/27: T Graham Brown. SAT 5/28: Nina Live! with Special Guest: Mr. Luke Mejares. SAT 6/4: Jim Messina. SUN 6/5: Mark 209. THU 6/9: Shaun Cassidy. FRI 6/10: Henry Cho. SUN 6/12: The Worst32 Days. FRI 6/17: Bee Gees Gold Tribute. SAT 6/18: Stand-Up Comedy and R&B show. FRI 6/24: Rhonda Vincent. FRI 7/1: Nappy Roots. FRI 7/8: Texas Clearwater Revival. SAT 7/9: REO Brothers. TUE 7/12: Cecil Ray. FRI 7/15: Almost Selena. SAT 7/16: Aaron Carter w/3D Friends, Charles Anthony, Brandon Keith. TUE 7/19: Brad Russell. FRI 7/22: Seger System. TUE 7/26: Austin Michael. FRI 7/29: The James Gregory Show. SAT 7/30: Donny Edwards.

Growl/Division Brewing

509 Abrams St, 682-252-7639

Facebook.com/GrowlGetsLoud

FRI 5/27: Lotus Sutra, Pathos & Logos, Realm Drifter, Temptress, Transit Method. SAT 6/4: The Cush w/Denver Williams & The Gas Money. SUN 6/5: First Sunday Jam Session. FRI 6/10: PF63 + TJN (CD release), The Prof. Fuzz 63. SAT 6/11: Local Obscene: Summer Haze. FRI 6/17: Obsidian Rose Ent Punk N’ Metal Live. SAT 6/18: Clutch Cargo w/Sunny Disposition, Drift.81. JUN 6/19: Darling Skye, The Centaurettes. SAT 7/2: Grey Stray (EP release party).

CLEBURNE

Songbird Live

210 E Henderson St,

682-248-8424 SongbirdLive.com

FRI 6/3: Johnny Cooper. SAT 6/11: September Moon. SAT 7/9: Forever Mac. FRI 7/15: Austin Michael. THU 7/21: Tanner Sparks & Friends.

THE COLONY

Lava Cantina

5805 Grandscape Blvd,

214-618-6893 LavaCantina.com

TUESDAYS: Phat Tuesdays Live Band Karaoke. WED 5/25: Dokken w/George Lynch. THU 5/26: Albert Castiglia, Mike Zito. FRI 5/27: Back in Black. SAT 5/28: Petty Theft. THU 6/2: William Clark Green. FRI 6/3: Dale 305. SAT 6/4: Rise Against the Machine, The Tools. WED 6/8: A.B. Quintanilla y los Kumbia All Starz w/Avii Glow. THU 6/9: Roger Creager. FRI 6/10: Pearl Gem, Sedated. SAT 6/11: The Molly Ringwalds. MON 6/13: Taj Farrant. WED 6/15: Texas Hill. FRI 6/17: Guns 4 Roses, Walk This Way. SAT 6/18: Desperado. FRI 6/24: Live 80. SAT 6/25: Crüeligans, Appetite for GN’R. WED 6/29: Forever Hendrix. FRI 7/22: Killer Queen. THU 7/28: Band of Heathens.

DALLAS

Amplified Live

10261 Technology Blvd E,

214-350-1904

Amplified-Live.com

FRI 5/27: Kilfer. SAT 5/28: Pop Punk Prom: A Nite to Remember! by Van Full of Nuns. SAT 5/28: Austin Meade. WED 6/1: Total Chaos. THU 6/2: Youthanasia. FRI 6/3: Sonic Temple. SAT 6/4: Gimme Gimme Disco. SUN 6/5: Symphony X. TUE 6/7: Allegaeon. THU 6/9: Edge of Insanity. FRI 6/10: Metalachi. SAT 6/11: Whip It: Featuring a Study in Prince (outside); Classless Act (inside). FRI 6/17: Rings of Saturn. FRI 6/17: Wayne Hancock. FRI 6/24: Nekromantix (outside); Tribute to the Fallen (inside). SAT 7/9: The Browning. WED 7/13: Stephen Marley. FRI 7/22: Icon for Hire. WED 7/27: The Dialogue Tour w/Howard Jones & Midge Ure (outside); Left to Die (inside). SAT 7/30: Decrepit Birth.

Granada Theater

3524 Greenville Av, 214-824-9933

GranadaTheater.com

FRI 5/27: Yngwie Malmsteen. WED 6/1: Animal Collective. FRI 6/3: Neko Case. SUN 6/5: Lee Roy Parnell. THU 6/9: Corb Lund. SAT 6/11: Run to You. MON 6/13: Calexico. WED 6/15: Dean Lewis. FRI 6/17: Ty Segall & Freedom Band. MON 6/20: Aldous Harding. SAT 6/25: Awesome Sound. FRI 7/8: My So-Called Band. SAT 7/19: Devin the Dude. THU 7/14: Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers. FRI 7/15: Panic Stricken. SAT 7/16: Panic, Depeshi. MON 7/18: The Wrecks. THU 7/21: Marian Hill. THU 7/28: Cat Power. SAT 7/30: Boy Harsher.

DEEP ELLUM

Three Links

2704 Elm St, 214-484-6011

ThreeLinksDeepEllum.com

WEDNESDAYS: Jam Session w/RC Williams. FRI 5/27: Joshua Dylan Balis (album release). SAT 5/28: Funk’s Not Dead. MON 5/30: LoFi Fury. THU 6/2: Tim Cappello, Little Beards, Unprotected Sax. FRI 6/3: Wh*res., Bummer, Capra. SAT 6/4: The Warlocks, Christian Bland & The Revelators. SUN 6/5: Madaline, On Holiday, Nonstarter, Fuera D’Servicio. WED 6/8: Slater, Paris Aden. THU 6/9: Daisychain, The Dirty Shirts, girlO, HTTPS. FRI 6/10: El Perro, Dirty Streets, Smokey Mirror. SAT 6/11 & JUN 6/12: The Official Pride Bar Crawl. SUN 6/12: From Parts Unknown, The Butts. WED 6/15: LIMBS. THU 6/16: Captain Howdy & The Sunset Serenaders, Late Night Call, The Sayers. WED 6/22: Deep Ellum Spelling Bee. THU 6/23: Point Blank Society, 13 Fridays, Shadow Work, Dallenger Cheap. FRI 6/24: Gameface, Sloth Fist, Shocktroopers, Mirror Behind Me. SAT 6/25: The Flametrick Subs, Ready Betty, Crystal Shit. FRI 7/1: Bodyplan, PaleFade, Girlo. TUE 7/12: ACME. THU 7/14: Wine Lips, Sick Ride, Uncle Toasty, The Lash Outs.

Trees Dallas

2709 Elm St, 214-741-1122

TreesDallas.com

THU 5/26: Alexisonfire. SAT 5/28: All Bad Bunny Everything. TUE 5/31: King Klick. FRI 6/3: Xavier Wulf. SAT 6/4: VRYLATIN: A Latin Music Experience with DJ Vrywvy. SAT 6/11: Suffocation. SUN 6/12: Failure. FRI 6/17: GZA. SAT 6/18: Mothership. THU 6/23: Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel. SAT 6/25: Element Eighty. TUE 7/19: Grayscale. WED 7/20: ERRA. FRI 7/22: Emo Night Tour. TUE 7/26: Inner Wave Tour 2022, Banjos to Beats. FRI 7/29: Our Neck of the Woods.

FORT WORTH

Billy Bob’s Texas

2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117

BillyBobsTexas.com

FRI 5/27: The Cleverlys. FRI 5/27: Neal McCoy. SAT 5/28: Chris Cagle. SUN 5/29: Luis R. Conriquez. FRI 6/3: Ian Munsick. SAT 6/4: Shenandoah. SUN 6/5: Chad Prather. FRI 6/10: Gary Allan. FRI 6/17: Roger Creager. SAT 6/18: Stoney LaRue. FRI 6/24: Billy Currington. SAT 6/25: Ramon Ayala. FRI 7/1: Mike and the Moonpies. SAT 7/2: Micky & the Motorcars. SUN 7/3: Giovannie & The Hired Guns. FRI 7/8: Dirty Pool. SAT 7/9: Kaitlin Butts. FRI 7/15: Dylan Wheeler. SAT 7/16: Jon Stork. FRI 7/22: Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen: Hold My Beer & Watch This. FRI 7/29: Ted Nugent. SAT 7/30: Josh Weathers.

Downtown Cowtown at Isis

2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390

DowntownCowtown.com

FRI 6/3: Bri Bagwell. SAT 6/4: Brian Justin Crum. WED 6/8: open-mic (poem, song). THU 6/9: Lorena Leigh. FRI 6/10: Lisa Irion as Cher. SAT 6/11: David Frizzell. SAT 6/25: Memories featuring Sharon Owens (Barbara Streisand tribute). FRI 7/8: Eddie Ifft. SAT 7/9: The Ultimate Doors (tribute). FRI 7/15: Andy Griggs. SAT 7/30: Bachelors of Broadway.

Fort Brewery

2737 Tillar St, 817-923-8000

FortBrewery.com

MONDAYS: Music Bingo. WED 5/25: Almost Jaded. THU 5/26: Cory Cross. FRI 5/27: The Southern Satellite. SAT 5/28: The British Are Coming. FRI 6/3: The Seven 6 Band. THU 6/16: Jo James. THU 6/23: Alastair Greene.

Main at Southside

1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774

MASSFW.com

SUNDAYS: Fort Songwriters Song Swap. THU 5/26: Dreamy Nights. FRI 5/27: Cactus Flowers, Celestial L’amour, Megan Elaine, Kelsi Kee, Quinn the Brain. SAT 5/28: Tim Cappello (The Lost Boys, Tina Turner) w/Cotinga, DJ GoKart Mozart, DJ To Be Named Later. SUN 5/29: School of Rock FW Spring 2022 Season Showcase. WED 6/1: Carey Wolff. THU 6/2: FarlaVae, Flintlock Gypsy, Ronda Ray. FRI 6/3: Blvck Hippie, Grady Drugg, Sub-Sahara, Trash Puppies. SAT 6/5: Chief Swiftwater, The Lash Outs, New Haven, Posival. THU 6/9: 52hz Whale, Mom as a Teenager, The Troumatics. FRI 6/10: Daisychain, King Clam, Sunbuzzed. THU 6/16: In Helvetica Live, One-Eyed Monsters, Realm Drifter. FRI 6/17: Late Night Cruise Pt. 2. SUN 6/19: Estacado, Clint Niosi, Katie Robertson. SUN 7/3: Anything Box, Rob Rowe of Cause & Effect, Vic-20. WED 7/13: CHANT w/Apparatus, Distorted Heartbeat, DJ Joe Virus, Stoneburner. THU 7/21: The Great Cowtown Throwdown featuring Death Before Breakfast.

The Post at River East

2925 Race St, 817-945-8890

ThePostAtRiverEast.com

THURSDAYS: Jacob Furr. FRI 5/27: Ben Danaher. FRI 6/3: Suzy & The Sissies. SAT 6/4: Unicorn Club 5. SUN 6/5: Sunday Supper Club w/Courtney Patton, Jason Eady, Gabe Lee. FRI 6/10: Josh Grider. FRI 6/17: Beth//James, Katrina Cain. SAT 6/18: Jarrod Morris. FRI 6/24: John Baumann. FRI 7/8: Bart De Win, Darden Smith, Walt Wilkins. WED 7/13: The Yawpers. THU 7/14: Kelley Mickwee. FRI 7/15: Dawn & Hawkes.

The Ridglea

6025 Camp Bowie Blvd,

817-738-9500

TheRidglea.com

FRI 5/27: GLUESTICK, Blood Sugar, Ghost Republic, KUDU (lounge). SAT 5/28: 11una, KunTry Dawg, Lil Luv Ranger, Luh Berg, RNA of Young Reaper Ent (theater); The Chems, Looma, Vanastro, Isaac Sloane & The Sound Brigade, Xavier Bernazard (lounge). SAT 6/4: Christian Shields. SUN 6/5: Polterguts w/Cavil. SAT 6/11: Project Rogue w/Siege Hammer, Driven Below, CREW, Stonehaven, Project Rogue (room); Jeffery Smith w/Saxophonist David Carr Jr (theater). MON 6/13: Ov Sulfur. FRI 6/17: The Almas, Ratchet Dolls, The Midway, Rabbit HOLE, Dirty Shirleys (room). FRI 6/24: Anvil, Life of Scars, Metonic, Midnite Hellion, Raid, Siege Hammer, Warlock Texas, White Wizzard (theater). SAT 6/25: James Rivera’s Metalwave, Fabulous Freak Brothers, Ritual, Interact, Supercollider, Symphony of Deth (room). FRI 7/1: The DEV (theater). SAT 7/2: Saxophonist Vandell Andrew (room). SAT 7/16: Evolve the Revolution.

Scat Jazz Lounge

111 W 4th St, 817-870-9100

ScatJazzLounge.com

SUNDAYS: Black Dog Jam. THU 5/26: Paul Metzger and Friends. FRI 5/27: Chris Milyo Quintet. SAT 5/28: Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield. FRI 6/3: Shelley Carrol. FRI 6/10: Ricki Derek & The Vegas Six. FRI 6/17: Black Powder Vipers. THU 6/23: John Adams’ “Electric Trio.” FRI 6/24: Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield.

Tulips FTW

112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798

TulipsFTW.com

THU 5/26: Vundabar, Runner. FRI 5/27: Shannon & The Clams, Primo Danger. SAT 5/28: Slaughter Beach, Dog. SUN 5/29: BabyJake, Dante Elephante. WED 6/1: Ron Artis II & The Truth, Chris Watson. FRI 6/3: Joey Green (album release/FW reunion). SAT 6/4: Lunar Vacation, Future Crib. SAT 6/4: Taylor Swift Night. MON 6/6: Thank You Scientist. TUE 6/7: SLENDERBODIES, Mokita. WED 6/8: Strand of Oaks. THU 6/9: The Flex, Ozone. FRI 6/10: Flobots, Mad Mexicans. SAT 6/11: Royal Sons, The No-Where Jets, Siamese Hips. SAT 6/18: Lou Charle$ Presents Louapalooza the Last Dance. SAT 6/25: Forgotten Space. SUN 6/26: Chill, Stratosphere (EP release). SAT 7/2: Them Dirty Roses. TUE 7/5: The Blues Stones, Des Rocs. THU 7/7: Fiddlehead, No Pressure, Record Setter. SAT 7/16: Black Tie Dynasty, MOTORCADE, Crooked Bones. MON 7/18: Fish Narc, BLACKWINTERWELLS, 8485. FRI 7/22: Fort Worth Fire Beats.

Wild Acre Live

1734 E El Paso St, Ste 190, 817-882-9453

WildAcreLive.com

SUN 6/5: Gucci Mane. FRI 6/10: Lupe Fiasco. FRI 7/22: One Nation Under a Groove Tour featuring George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic.

GRAND PRAIRIE

The Texas Trust CU Theatre

1001 Texas Trust Way,

972-854-5050

TexasTrustCUTheatre.com

THU 5/26: Jeezy & K Michelle. SAT-SUN 6/4-6/5: Trolls LIVE! WED 6/8: The Boyz. SAT 6/11: Brit Floyd. FRI 6/24: T-Pain. SAT 6/25: Pancho Barraza y la Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas. THU 7/14: Tomorrow X Together. FRI 7/15: The Masked Singer. SAT 7/23: Franco Escamilla.

HALTOM CITY

The Haltom Theater

5601 E Belknap St, 817-677-8243

HaltomTheater.com

THU 5/26: The Move Thursdays. SUN 5/29: 93 and Alive presents The Big Wavy Tour. MON 5/30: The Mentors, American Shit Storm, Hillbilly Orchestra, TowerHigh. FRI 6/10: Alfonte Cooks Memorial Show. FRI 6/17: The Argonaut, Demonseed, Cesspool of Corruption, Comorbidity, RS. MON 6/20: The Breathing Process, Reaping Asmodeia, The Behest of Serpents. SAT 6/25: Brutal Thrash Takeover. SAT 7/2: Sounds of the Underground. SUN 7/17: Twisted Insane.

IRVING

Toyota Music Factory/Texas Lottery Plaza

316 W Las Colinas Blvd,

972-810-1499

ToyotaMusicFactory.com

FRI 5/27; The Rockmollys (plaza). SAT 5/28: Los Huracanes Del Norte. SAT 6/4: Ben Rector w/Jake Scott, Joroy Searcy, Stephen Day. TUE 6/7: Barenaked Ladies w/Gin Blossoms, Toad The Wet Sprockett. SAT 6/11: Alex Cantrell, GNGR the DJ (plaza). SUN 6/12: Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. WED 6/15: Backstreet Boys. SAT 6/18: Atif Aslam w/Nasir Siddiqi. SAT 6/25: 4 Seconds Of Summer w/Pale Waves. FRI 7/1: Super Kilo (plaza). SAT 7/9: BJ Stricker & The Kings (plaza). THU 7/14: Jon Pardi w/Lainey Wilson, Hailey Whitters. SAT 7/16: Rediscover Fest. SUN 7/17: Coheed & Cambria w/Dance Gavin Dance, Mothica. WED 7/27: Burna Boy. THU 7/28: A.R. Rahman. FRI 7/29: Rebelution w/ Steel Pulse, Denm. SAT 7/30: Flashback Funk Fest featuring Zapp Band w/SOS Band, Midnight Star, Lakeside, Dazz Band. SUN 7/31: Third Eye Blind w/Taking Back Sunday, Hockey Dad.

MANSFIELD

Fat Daddy’s

781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188

FatDaddysLive.com

MONDAYS: Free World Poker Night. THU 5/26: Basket Case. FRI 5/27: Gunpowder & Lead, Carried Away. SAT 5/28: Parrot Head Party w/Buffett Beach. THU 6/2: Lone Star Bike Night w/ Forever Hendrix. FRI 6/3: Chasing Rent. SAT 6/4: Appetite For GN’R, Poisoness. THU 6/9: In Halen. FRI 6/10: Grand Illusion. THU 6/16: Penny & The Flamethrowers. FRI 6/17: Aaron Copeland’s Birthday Bash. SAT 6/18: Incognito All Stars. THU 6/23: Keith Mitchell Band. FRI 6/24: Metal Shop. SAT 6/25: Back in Time, Briefcase Blues. THU 6/30: Texas Flood. SAT 7/16: Andrew Sevener.

OAK CLIFF

The Kessler

1230 W Davis St, 214-272-8346

TheKessler.org

THU 5/26: Morgan James. FRI 5/27: The Peterson Brothers, Latasha Lee. SAT 5/28: Raul Malo, Sunny Sweeney. THU 6/2: Cas Haley, Daphne Willis. FRI 6/3: TEN HANDS, Jess Garland. THU 6/9: Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Cedric Burnside. SAT 6/11: Michael Martin Murphey featuring Ryan Murphey. FRI 6/17: Jimmie Vaughan. SAT 6/18: Joshua Ray Walker, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. THU 6/23: Kishi Bashi: 151A 10th Anniversary Tour. SAT 7/30: Ian Moore (full band).