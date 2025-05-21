Parents face the reality that the school year will soon come to a close. Children will burst from the confines of their educational institutions to embark on a summer full of energetic mischief and bereft of edification — unless parents intervene. There’s a way for the young ones to continue learning something while also channeling activity levels into something more worthwhile than annoying their siblings: sports camps. With that in mind, here’s a rundown of some options for helping your kiddos become more accomplished athletes over the break.

Texas Christian University

The university on University Drive has coaches who conduct summer camps in their respective sports using university facilities. The athletic department’s GoFrogs.com website has a helpful summary, but here are a few highlights:

Eric Bell Soccer Academy

The reigning Big 12 Coach of the Year leads two June soccer offerings for boys and girls at his Eric Bell Soccer Academy (3600 W Berry St, Fort Worth, 817-257-6699). You can get the kids started early with a half-day camp for 4-to-6-year-olds or send 7-to-13-year-olds to the full-day version. The staff includes past and present TCU soccer players. Camp sessions are June 2-5 and June 23-26. For more information, visit EricBellSoccerAcademy.com.

Jason Williams Volleyball Camps

Coach Williams holds two all-skills indoor camps designed for beginner-through-intermediate level players at the on-campus University Recreation Center (3005 Stadium Dr, Fort Worth, 817-257-7529) June 16-19 and July 8-11. It’s open to young people, boys and girls, in the fourth-12th grades. For more information, visit JasonWilliamsVolleyballCamps.com.

Sonny Dykes Football Camps

Headquartered at the Dee J Kelly Alumni & Visitors Center (2820 Stadium Dr, Fort Worth, 817-257-7986), the TCU football coaching staff offers differentiated camps for individual needs. The youth, specialist, and middle school camps are non-contact. The specialist camp is for kickers, punters, and long snappers of all levels of experience. Camp dates are May 28-30 (youth), June 6-7 (high school), June 8 (specialist), and June 11-12 (middle school). Visit SonnyDykesFootballCamps.TotalCamps.com/ for details.

TCU Baseball Camps

Former Major League Pitcher Kirk Saarloos heads the TCU baseball program. They’ll host four sessions for kids ages 5-14 at Lupton Baseball Stadium at Williams-Reilly Field (3700 W Berry St, Fort Worth, 817-257-7967) Jun 10-13, Jun 16-19, Jun 23-26, and Jul 7-10. For more information, go to Info.CollegeBaseballCamps.com/TCU/.

Mark Campbell Girls Basketball Camps

Campbell took his TCU women’s basketball team to the Elite Eight this past season. His program will hold a team camp for high school-aged girls teams June 7-8 that includes a guaranteed four games. The individual day camp Jun 9-12 is structured to host first-fourth graders from 9am to noon and fifth-eighth graders in the afternoons each day. Both will be held at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Basketball Complex (3000 Stadium Dr, Fort Worth, @TCUWbasketball). For more information, visit MarkCampbellBasketballCamps.com.

Jamie Dixon Boys Basketball Camps

The boys camps will also be at the Schollmaier Basketball Complex. TCU men’s coach Jamie Dixon and his staff do two sessions of individual boys day camps June 16-18 and June 23-25, plus one structured for full high school-level boys teams June 13-14. Visit JamieDixonBasketballCamps.TotalCamps.com/ for more info.

Nike Co-Ed Track & Field Camp

TCU Director of Track and Field and two-time Olympian Khadevis Robinson conducts morning camps for boys and girls ages 13-18 at the Lowdon Track and Field Complex. They’ll cover sprints, hurdles, jumps, middle distance, shot put, and discus. The general track and field camp is June 16-18, with an event-specific camp to follow June 19-20. Find all the details at USSportsCamps.com.

Wilson Collegiate Tennis Camp

TCU men’s coach David Roditi and women’s coach Lee Taylor Walker team up to jointly present camps for both boys and girls aged 5-18 of all skill levels. The instruction happens at the on-campus Bayard H Friedman Tennis Center (3609 Bellaire Dr N, Fort Worth, 817-257-7960), and they do have access to the indoor courts when conditions dictate. Sessions are available Jun 2-6, Jun 9-13, Jun 16-20, Jun 23-27, Jun 30-Jul 3, Jul 7-11, Jul 14-18, Jul 21-25, Jul 28-Aug 1, Aug 4-8, and Aug 11-15 at WilsonTennisCamps.com/tcu/.

Texas Wesleyan University

Men’s Tackle Football

Couch Brad Sherrod and his staff will host one-day events on May 29, Jun 27, and Jul 19 for high school prospects, grades 9-12, who hope to play college football. High School Prospect Camps will be held at Farrington Field (1501 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-531-4444). For registration information, go to RamsFootballCamps.com.

Women’s Basketball

Coach Scott Hyland, the head women’s basketball coach at TWU, and his staff host a pair of specialized camps at the on-campus Sid Richardson Center (1175 Collard St, Fort Worth, 817-531-7589). Post players can work on back-to-the-basket play, screening techniques, finishing, and more from Jun 9 to 11. The shooting and perimeter play portions focus on shooting form, footwork, ball handling, and using screens on Jun 11 and 12. More details at TXWesWBBCamps.com.

Women’s Flag Football

Texas Wesleyan’s new flag football program hosts a day of camps, with individual focus in the morning and teams of up to 20 welcomed in the afternoon. They will be held at the school’s new Karen Cramer Football Field on Sat, May 31. For more information, visit TXWesFlag.com.

North Texas Sports Camps A-Z

We typically focus on Tarrant County options, but there are tons of high-profile possibilities all over the area. Here is a list of camps and programs available in Fort Worth and beyond.

All Saints’ Episcopal School

All Saints’ Episcopal School (9700 Saints Cir, Fort Worth, 817-560-5700) offers a variety of sports and non-sports camps from the end of May through July. You can choose among baseball, basketball, cheer, equestrian, football, lacrosse, softball, tennis, and volleyball. Sports camps start as young as kindergarten age and run up through high school-aged athletes. From May 27 to July 25, there are various sports on the schedule. For specific camps and dates, visit ASESchool.org/community/summer.

Dallas Cowboys Football

The Cowboys offer two- and three-day youth football camps for ages 6-16 at the Ford Center at The Star (9 Cowboys Way, Frisco, 972-497-4800). Dates include Jun 16-18, Jun 23-25, Jun 30-Jul 2, Jul 14-16, Jul 23-25, Jul 28-30, and Aug 4-5. They include instruction from former NFL players, and all but the first one also offers a dance camp with tutelage from Cowboys cheerleaders. For more information, visit DallasCowboys.com/youth-camps.

Dallas Mavericks Basketball

The Mavericks have a robust variety of summer camp offerings at venues around North Texas, including several Tarrant County locations from May 27 to Aug 1, including Central High School (9450 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, 817-744-2000) and Fort Worth Country Day School (4200 Country Day Ln, 817-732-7718). The team also holds dance camps in Richardson and Rockwall, girls-only hoops camps in Dallas and Duncanville, and some higher-level developmental camps for more advanced players. To see the various locations and specific dates, go to Mavs.com/camps.

Dallas Stars Ice Hockey & Figure Skating

The local NHL team offers summer hockey activities at all of their Children’s Health StarCenters, including the two Tarrant County locations, in Mansfield (1715 E Broad St, 830-510-3140) May 26-30 and Jul 14-18, and Euless (1400 S Pipeline Rd W, 817-267-4233) Jun 2-6. Among their Xtreme Hockey Camps offerings are week-long, half-day camps for players aged 5-14 of all positions. Note that you do need to already have your own gear. One other cool addendum: They’ll host a girls-only hockey camp at the rink adjacent to the team headquarters in Frisco Jul 14-18. They also offer figure skating camps at several facilities for ages 5-12 — no experience necessary. Register at NHL.com/stars/starcenters/camps-and-clinics.

Dallas Trinity FC Soccer

The local women’s professional USL Super League soccer team will hold its summer camp at the Hockaday School (11600 Welch Rd, Dallas, 214-363-6311) Jun 23-27. Participants get a chance to train with DTFC Players and coaches, and the package includes a ticket to a 2025-26 Dallas Trinity FC home match at Cotton Bowl Stadium (3750 The Midway, Dallas, 866-383-2849). There’s also a half-day camp for ages 5-8 and full-day sessions for ages 8-15. For more information, go to DallasTrinityFC.com.

Dallas Wings Basketball

The local WNBA team holds camps in their home arena, College Park Center (600 S Center St, Arlington, 817-272-5584), with two sessions available Jun 4-6 and Jul 29-31. They are all-girl three-day events providing skill development for athletes aged 6-15. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, visit Wings.WNBA.com/summer-camp.

Falcon Sports Camps

On the west side of the city, Fort Worth Country Day School (4200 Country Day Ln, 817-732-7718) holds camps in multiple sports from May 27 thru Jul 27. FWCD coaches run sessions in the sports of baseball, basketball, cheer, field hockey, lacrosse, softball, tennis, volleyball, and wrestling. Age ranges vary by camp, but there are offerings for kids K-12. For details on the various sports and specific dates, go to FalconSportsCamps.org.

First Tee Fort Worth Golf

The First Tee, a locally funded organization that uses golf to teach integrity, confidence, and perseverance to young people, offers a combination of half-day and full-day golf camps for ages 5-18 from Jun 9 to Aug 8, except for Independence Day weekend. Locations include Fort Worth at Rockwood Golf Course (1851 Jacksboro Hwy, 817-392-6560), Benbrook at the Par 3 Golf Course (1801 Winscott Rd, 817-249-4653), and Willow Park at Squaw Creek Golf Course (1605 Ranch House Rd, 817-441-8185). For more information, look for the life skill experience camps section at FirstTeeFtWorth.org.

Fort Worth Vaqueros Soccer

The Fort’s own pro soccer team will teach the game to boys and girls at Vaqueros Field at Sycamore Park (2400 E Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 214-642-3447) Jun 2-5, Jul 7-10, and Aug 4-7. These morning camps are for boys and girls aged 7-13. Of note: Vaqueros season ticket holders get one free camp entry. The men’s season just started, and the Vaqueras women’s side begins play on May 22. For more information, go to FortWorthVaqueros.com.

GAME ON Sports Arena

Boasting the largest multi-sport facilities in North Texas, membership-based club GAME ON offers camps in a number of sports at their two facilities in the western part of Fort Worth at 2600 Alemeda St and 251 Settlement Plz D. Their menu includes baseball, basketball, volleyball (indoor and beach), flag football, soccer, and multi-sport camps. For information about the multiple options throughout the summer, visit GameOnFW.com/camps-all.

i9 Sports

With a slogan of “it’s the way youth sports should be,” i9 Sports specializes in community-based kids sports leagues and offers recreational sports leagues, camps, and clinics for baseball, basketball, cheer, flag football, lacrosse, soccer, and volleyball. Find the dates and locations for summer participation at i9Sports.com.

Ice at The Parks

The skating rink at The Parks Mall (3811 S Cooper St, Arlington, 817-419-0095) offers multiple figure skating camps throughout the summer. High-profile guest coaches make appearances to work with many different skill levels, including synchro. For details on the various camps happening Jun 9 thru Jul 25, go to IceattheParks.net.

McLeland Tennis Center

Impact Activities, a company that specializes in managing and developing pickleball and tennis facilities around the country, holds tennis camps in Rosemont Park at McLeland Tennis Center (1600 W Seminary Dr, Fort Worth, 817-921-5134) throughout the summer for children ages 5-and-up Jun 3-7, Jun 10-14, Jun 17-21, Jun 24-28, Jul 1-5, Jul 8-12, Jul 15-19, Jul 22-26, and Jul 29-Aug 2. Register at ImpactActivities.com/mclelandcamps.

Nancy Lieberman and TJ Cline Basketball Camps

Current and former pro players, including Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman and her son, TJ Cline, conduct their annual Nancy Lieberman Charities camps at FieldhouseUSA (6155 Sports Village Rd, Frisco, 972-668-6207) Jul 14-17 and Jul 28-31. The camp welcomes girls and boys ages 5-17. The curriculum includes basketball fundamentals, game play, and off-the-court lessons. For more information, visit NancyLiebermanCharities.org/basketball-camps.

NYTEX Sports Centre

At its Sports Centre in North Richland Hills (8851 Ice House Dr, 817-336-4423), NYTEX offers an all-indoor camp that exposes children ages 6-12 to multiple sports in one setting. Athletic activities include basketball, broomball, dodgeball, flag football, ice skating, soccer, volleyball, and wiffle ball. To see the various weekly camps happening Jun 10 thru Aug 1, go to NYTEXSports.com/summer-camp.

PGA of America Golf

The PGA of America offers three half-day camps at Riverside Golf Club (3000 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Prairie, 817-640-7800) Jun 23-26, Jul 14-17, Jul 28-31. The camps are for all ability levels ages 7-13. They’re led by certified PGA of America Golf Professionals and/or LPGA Teaching Professionals (and they have others around the area and the country). For more info on the Riverside camps, and others in the area, visit PGAJuniorGolfCamps.com.

YMCA Basketball

The Benbrook YMCA (1899 Winscott Rd, 817-249-0500) will host a pair of three-day hoops camps in June: a morning camp and an afternoon camp Jun 16-18. They look to keep participation sizes small to ensure personalized attention from coaches. This organization has many options at its area facilities, which can be explored at YMCAFW.org/youth-sports/clinics.

As for active kids with an interest in animals and nature, there are also riding camps at Benbrook Stables (10001 Benbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-249-1001, BenbrookStables.com) and several camp options at the Fort Worth Zoo (1989 Colonial Pkwy, 817-759-7555, FortWorthZoo.org/programs-and-camps). For more ideas for animal adventures, keep an eye out for our annual Creature Comforts special edition in late July.