Now that a vast majority of the population is vaccinated, we’re able to get out and about again, and this time, we’re rocking steady paychecks. Our annual Summer Edition is here to help you enjoy the best that Fort Worth and environs have to offer and beat the heat while you’re at it. From primo patios to masterful grilling techniques and from places to stay whether you’re in town or not to the best in summer movie blockbusters, we’ve got you covered. The local music scene is also hoppin’, serving up some delectable platters all summer long and taking to stages (inside and out-) as if it’s not 120 degrees every day. Wherever you find yourself this May through August, take our Summer Edition with you. You never know what you may find. — Anthony Mariani