In honor of Pride Month, Central Market is hosting a series of Virtual Cooking School classes featuring notable LGBTQ+ Chefs and Personalities. For example, Joe Yonan participated recently.

Yonan, the two-time James Beard Award-winning Food and Dining editor of The Washington Post and the author of the bestselling book Cool Beans: The Ultimate Guide to the World’s Most Versatile Plant-Based Protein, did a live, online class last week featuring some of Yonan’s favorite light, summery, vegetable-forward dishes including asparagus with crispy ginger and garlic, a version of cacio e Pepe without cheese, and no-bake chocolate oat cookies. His book can be found on Amazon.com in the Kindle format for $4.99 or as a hard-bound book for $17.59.

Next on the schedule is Eric Kim, a New York Times staff writer and the author of the newly released Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home. He is a former Senior Editor at Food52, former Contributing Editor at Saveur magazine, and currently hosts videos on the New York Times YouTube Channel. During this LIVE online class, 6pm-7:30 Fri, Kim will teach you how to make cheesy corn and ranch pizza with black pepper honey and gochujang chocolate lava cakes.

Then next Thu, Jun 23, from 6pm to 7:30pm, Virginia Willis will take the helm. Willis is a James Beard award-winning cookbook author and television personality. She’s a Georgia-born, French-trained chef known for her southern cooking expertise, down-to-earth attitude, and approachable spirit.

During this LIVE online class, Chef Willis will teach you to make stuffed chicken breasts with chevre and spinach, tomato and walnut salad, and peaches and cream with almond cookies.

Tickets for each event are $10 at CentralMarket.com/Digital-Cooking-Classes-Pride-Month-2022. The ticket price is per household, so round up the family and your trusted friends for a fun evening in your kitchen. Purchase the online class ticket and sit back to enjoy the show, or purchase the ingredients on your own if you want to cook along.

All ingredients are available for purchase at your nearest Central Market or via Curbside/Delivery. You will receive a list of ingredients, the recipes, a list of equipment needed for the class, and log-in information for the course after you have registered. A fee will be added to the total ticket price.

A division of H-E-B, Central Market opened its doors in 1994 and now has ten store locations across North Texas. A bountiful produce department with unmatched quality and variety, an 80-foot seafood case, hundreds of cheeses, 2,500 wine labels, and extensive specialty grocery aisles make the Central Market experience unique.

For more information, follow us on Instagram (@central_market), Twitter (@centralmarket), or visit us at CentralMarket.com. #CentralMarket #ReallyIntoFood.