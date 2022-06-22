After a couple of years of pandemic-related disruptions, Trinity Pride is back to in-person celebrations this year and on a bigger scale than ever.

The gem in a crown of events throughout Pride Month, Trinity Pride Fest is 3-10pm Sat at Magnolia Green Park (1201 Lipscomb St) on the Near Southside.

“It’s really a day of celebration,” said Tyler Long, Trinity Pride director. “We have lots of other concerns in our community all year long, so we’re really trying to take this day and just celebrate.”

The event will feature local food trucks, an artisan market by Wandering Roots, and music from local bands.

Drag pageant queen and 2020 Miss Gay Texas America Kylee O’Hara Fatale will emcee the event.

People are welcome to bring chairs and pets. Free parking is available at 1201 Alston Av. No outside food or drink is allowed.

Frank Kent Cadillac is the event’s title sponsor, and Long said support from local businesses has proved instrumental in growing his grassroots organization.

This year, Trinity Pride can now boast a year-round presence. The group has been working on its website, which Long hopes will be a resource for all LGBTQ+ folks in Fort Worth. TrinityPrideFW.org offers a calendar of local events as well as an in-depth directory of local resources. Fort Worth has a strong and vibrant queer community, Long said. People just don’t always know how to find it.

“Trinity Pride is trying to be the centering force for the queer community,” Long said. “We can connect people to the queer community, to their health-care resources, to a social organization if people haven’t felt included. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to be that beacon.”

Right now, Trinity Pride has seven board members and another 25 people working in various committees to uplift queer voices in Fort Worth.

Pride month, Long said, acts as a catalyst for the rest of the year.

“It’s so important to have a dedicated day and a pride month,” Long said, “because if we don’t take that yearly reminder to raise up queer voices and celebrate our community, we’ve learned that they will be drowned out, they will be forgotten, they will be overshadowed and written out of history. We deserve to live our lives at peace and be safe.”

Visit TrinityPrideFW.org.