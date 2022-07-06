Let’s start the rocking weekend off right on Thursday, when this reportedly wild, “funk-infused” Dallas act Electric Tongues takes over The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890). Doors open at 7pm with DTB at 7:15pm followed by Honin, Primo Danger, and then the electrifying, tongue-tastic headliners. Tickets are $5. Photo courtesy of Courtesy Facebook
10pm Fri sees the debut of Dirty Pool at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, 817-624-7117). The rollicking, good-timing, bar-bandish F-Dub boys will celebrate the release of their relatively new album, Late Bloomer, at the World’s Largest Honkytonk © because the Northside institution has done a pretty good job of opening its vaunted doors to Fort Worth-local talent and because Dirty Pool will set the place to professional rocking and rolling. As something of a late person myself, I hope to bloom as well as these cats one day. *tear* Photo courtesy Facebook
MASS (1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774) hosts Labretta Suede & The Motel 6 and Crooked Bones 8pm Sat. Is there ever a bad time for fishnets in a publicity photo? How about a 7-Eleven at 3am? (Rhetorical questions.) Tickets are $12-15. Doors at 8pm. Perhaps obviously, the show is 18 and up. Photo courtesy Pussyhouse Propaganda
Out in the wilds of Gnarlington, specifically Caves Lounge (900 W Division St, 817-460-5510), Haltom City’s gift to rock ’n’ roll, and its only contribution to rockdom, The Me-Thinks, headline a bill that also includes The Infamists and Good Latimer. Get ready for some loudness. Did you say “loudness”? As in “Loudness”? Why not. Thunder in the East — of the 817 — is on tap. Downbeat is at 9pm Sat. Wear earplugs, please. Image courtesy Facebook
Contact HearSay at Anthony@FWWeekly.com.