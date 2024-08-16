Visit LeonBridges.com on Tuesday to sign up to nab presale tickets to the R&B singer-songwriter’s homecoming concert at Dickies Arena on Fri, Nov 15. Otherwise, tickets go on sale 10am Fri, Aug 23, via Ticketmaster. One dollar from every ticket sold will go to The Big Good, the nonprofit Bridges co-founded with former TCU football coach Gary Patterson in 2020 to support local educational and workforce development. Fort Worth will be the last stop on Bridges’ North American tour of “intimate” venues which also includes shows in New York, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, and Nashville, among others. The Leon Tour will launch at ACL on Oct 4, when Bridges’ first album in three years, Leon, comes out.

“I wanted to bring the magic and connection that made this record to this tour,” Bridges said in a statement, “so I felt it was important to pick the right rooms to play. … Plus, I’ve really missed playing guitar.”

Recorded and produced by Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Shania Twain) at El Desierto on the outskirts of Mexico City, Leon “unfolds as his most poignant, powerful, and personal body of work to date,” says label Columbia Records.

Switzerland’s Hermanos Gutiérrez and their Latin-flavored instrumentals will open for Bridges on every stop and will be joined in support in Fort Worth by Americana stylist and itinerant Texan Charley Crockett.