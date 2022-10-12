OPENING

All Quiet on the Western Front (R) Felix Kammerer stars in this adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s novel about a young German soldier seeing action in World War I. Also with Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk, Edin Hasanovic, Anton von Lucke, and Joe Weintraub. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Argentina, 1985 (R) Ricardo Darín stars in this legal thriller as the leader of a team of lawyers working to expose their former government’s crimes against humanity. Also with Peter Lanzani, Norman Briski, Daniela Leyva Becerra Acosta, Susanna Pampín, and Jorge Varas. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Bromates (R) Not to be confused with Bros, this comedy stars Lil Rel Howery and Josh Brener as two men who break up with their girlfriends at the same time and decide to move in together. Also with Asif Ali, Brendan Scannell, Jessica Lowe, Flula Borg, Rob Riggle, Marla Gibbs, and Taryn Manning. (Opens Friday)

Boyfriend for Hire (NR) This Telugu-language comedy stars Viswant Duddumpudi, Malavika Satheesan, and Vikram Veramaneni. (Opens Friday)

Clerks III (R) Kevin Smith’s latest comedy stars Jeff Anderson as a former clerk who suffers a heart attack and enlists his friends (Brian O’Halloran, Jason Mewes, and Smith) to make a movie about their youth. Also with Rosario Dawson, Ethan Suplee, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, Melissa Benoist, Bobby Moynihan, Harley Quinn Smith, Justin Long, Anthony Michael Hall, Kate Micucci, Fred Armisen, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Amy Sedaris, and Ben Affleck. (Opens Friday)

Code Name: Tiranga (NR) This Indian spy thriller stars Parineeti Chopra as a foreign agent on a mission in Turkiye. Also with Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, and Shefali Shah. (Opens Friday)

Daddy Daughter Trip (NR) Rob Schneider stars in and directs this comedy as a man on a difficult family vacation. Also with Jackie Sandler, Miranda Scarlett Schneider, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Mónica Huarte, Michael Bublé, and John Cleese. (Opens Friday at Cinemark North East Mall)

Dark Glasses (NR) The latest film by Dario Argento (Suspiria) stars Ilenia Pastorelli as a blind woman tracking a serial killer in Italy. Also with Asia Argento, Andrea Gherpelli, Mario Pirrello, Gennaro Iaccarino, Maria Rosaria Russo, and Andrea Zhang. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Doctor G (R) This Indian comedy set at a medical school stars Rakul Preeti Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha. (Opens Friday)

Game of Love (NR) Bella Thorne stars in this romantic comedy as a woman who finds out about her boyfriend (Benjamin Mascolo) during a trip to Sicily. Also with Michael E. Rodgers, Alma Noce, and Simone Coppo. (Opens Friday at América Cinemas Fort Worth)

Halloween Ends (R) The purported last film in the series features the ultimate showdown between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). Also with Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Andi Matichak, Stephanie McIntyre, and Rohan Campbell. (Opens Friday)

The Legend of Maula Jatt (NR) Fawad Khan stars in this Indian historical epic as a gladiator who seeks revenge on his nemesis (Hamza Ali Abbasi). Also with Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, Gohar Rasheed, and Faris Shafi. (Opens Friday)

The Loneliest Boy in the World (R) This zombie comedy stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Ashley Benson, Ben Miller, Susan Wokoma, Evan Ross, and Hammed Animashaun. (Opens Friday at América Cinemas Fort Worth)

Love You Loktantra (NR) This Indian political satire is about a chief minister who kidnaps two lawyers to prevent a new government from forming. Starring Krishna Abhishek, Ali Asgar, Sapna Chaudhary, Manoj Joshi, Ridoanul Haque Siyam, Ravi Kishan, and Ameet Kumar. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)

Medjugordje: The Movie (NR) Jesús García Colomez and Borja Martínez-Echevarría’s documentary about a sighting of the Virgin Mary in a Bosnian village. (Opens Friday at Regal Fossil Creek)

Piggy (NR) This Spanish film stars Laura Galán as a bullied, overweight teen who witnesses a brutal crime. Also with Carmen Machi, Claudia Salas, Pilar Castro, Camille Aguilar, Fred Tatien, and José Pastor. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Sheltering Season (NR) Bradley Stryker stars in his own drama as a man snowed in with his sister (Caitlin Stryker) and forced to confront the family’s past. Also with Tahmoh Penikett, Olivia Cheng, Aleks Paunovic, and Adrian Holmes. (Opens Friday at América Cinemas Fort Worth)

Stars at Noon (R) Claire Denis’ latest film is about a British businessman (Joe Alwyn) and an American journalist (Margaret Qualley) who have a romance in 1984 Nicaragua. Also with Benny Safdie, Monica Bartholomew, Nick Romano, and John C. Reilly. (Opens Friday)

Summit Fever (R) Ryan Phillippe stars in this thriller as one of a group of mountain-climbing friends stranded by a winter storm. Also with Freddie Thorp, Hannah New, Mathilde Warnier, Gianmarco Saurino, and Laura Ferries. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

NOW PLAYING

Amsterdam (R) The first post-Jan. 6 movie is this madcap satire that largely misses the mark. A Black lawyer (John David Washington), an addicted cosmetic surgeon (Christian Bale), and an international spy (Margot Robbie) who met during World War I team up again years later to thwart a fascist plot to overthrow President Franklin Roosevelt and install a dictator. Depending on whom you ask, such a plot did happen in 1933, but the movie takes so long to get to the hook for us modern types in the audience. Writer-director David O. Russell’s manic energy papers over some of the cracks, as does the deluxe cast. Still, this is supposed to be a detective story, and Russell’s lack of focus becomes frustrating in this context. His self-pitying identification with misunderstood heroes is off-putting as well. Also with Robert DeNiro, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Zoe Saldaña, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Timothy Olyphant, Bonnie Hellman, Beth Grant, Colleen Camp, Ed Begley Jr., and Taylor Swift.

Avatar (PG-13) James Cameron’s film demonstrates all his strengths and his flaws. Set in the 22nd century on a distant planet, the film stars Sam Worthington as a paraplegic Marine who hooks up his brain to the engineered body of a native to infiltrate the locals and learn about their culture. The first hour or so is dazzling stuff indeed, with the alien planet presented as a fully realized world with gloriously realized flora and fauna — this movie is a cryptozoologist’s dream come true. Yet the romance is bland and riddled with bad dialogue, and both the Earthling villains and the nature-worshipping natives are simplistic caricatures. The film feels like the relic of a bygone era. Also with Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Michelle Rodriguez, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Wes Studi, Laz Alonso, Dileep Rao, and Sigourney Weaver.

Barbarian (R) This is terrible, despite an interesting gambit halfway through. The film starts with Georgina Campbell as a woman renting an Airbnb in a bad part of Detroit, only to find a nice young man (Bill Skarsgård) already staying there, because the place is double-booked. Just as they’re attacked by the monster also living there, the movie stops and starts over with a loathsome Hollywood actor (Justin Long) who owns the house coming there some time later to prep the place for sale. There’s one funny bit when the actor discovers a blood-spattered sex dungeon in the basement and is happy because he gets to add the square footage to the place’s real estate listing. Still, the movie has all its ends hanging loose, with nothing to say about Detroit’s urban decay, #MeToo, vacation rentals, or a monster that wants its victims as babies. Also with Kate Bosworth, Richard Brake, Will Greenberg, Jaymes Butler, and Sara Paxton.

Beast (R) Idris Elba plays a widowed American doctor who takes his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries) on a South African safari with a local tour guide (Sharlto Copley), only for all of them to be attacked by a rogue lion whose pride has been killed off by poachers. The lion makes more intelligent decisions than any of the humans, so who are we supposed to root for? The script’s attempts to give the family a tortured backstory don’t resonate, and director Baltasar Kormákur fails to pull off any memorable set pieces in the desert setting. Also with Martin Munro and Ronald Mkwanazi.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (NR) The first of a planned superhero trilogy has been reported as the most expensive film project in India’s history, and it sure looks that way. I mean, the film brings on Shah Rukh Khan in the opening scene and then kills him off very quickly, which is something Indian films hardly ever do. Ranvir Kapoor stars as a Mumbai DJ who runs an orphanage and has secret superpowers, which he’s forced to reveal to his girlfriend (Alia Bhatt) after they’re both caught up in a cosmic struggle of good and evil. The project is explicitly modeled on Marvel’s superhero films, and it does hold up to that comparison, with some great action in the opening sequence and a car chase in the Himalayas. Westerners may find difficulty with the film cutting its action with musical numbers and romance instead of comedy, but this isn’t half bad. Also with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Saurav Gurjar, Rohollah Ghazi, Aditi Joshi, Lehar Khan, Gurfateh Pirzada, Stanzin Denek, Dimple Kapadia, and an uncredited Deepika Padukone.

Bros (R) A romantic comedy for gay men that’s funny enough to amuse the straights. Billy Eichner co-writes and stars here as a 40-year-old man whose life is a series of casual hookups until he meets a hot guy (Luke Macfarlane) who lives his life the same way, and both have to let down their guard to find love. The strength of the comic writing carries this movie through its less eventful passages (“You’re like some grown-up Boy Scout. I’m whatever happens to Evan Hansen.”), while director and co-writer Nicholas Stoller brings the same flair for comic sex scenes that he did to Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek. Gratifyingly, the writers resist the urge to turn the main character into some paragon of gay humanity and delves into the mess of two middle-aged guys negotiating their first serious relationship. The country song at the end is a perfect capper. Also with Guy Branum, Miss Lawrence, TS Madison, Dot-Marie Jones, Jim Rash, Guillermo Diaz, Jai Rodriguez, Amanda Bearse, Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein, Debra Messing, Kenan Thompson, Amy Schumer, and uncredited cameos by Seth Meyers and Ben Stiller.

Bullet Train (R) David Leitch is a good action guy, but he’s not quite suited to the crazy sense of humor required of this Japanese thriller. Brad Pitt stars as an American hitman who has newly converted to non-violence, trying to snatch a briefcase on the bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto when he finds a number of other contract killers on board who want to kill him. The film benefits greatly from the star’s comic instincts, as well as that of Brian Tyree Henry as an East London killer who treats Thomas the Tank Engine as the fount of all earthly wisdom. Still, despite the presence of actors like Sandra Bullock, the comedy never reaches critical mass, and the joke wears thin over the film’s 126-minute running time. The movie emerges as an overstuffed bento box. Also with Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, and uncredited cameos by Channing Tatum and Ryan Reynolds.

DC League of Super-Pets (PG) Aside from introducing the smallest kids to the DC superhero universe, I’m not sure what this inoffensive animated film is for. Superman’s dog (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) sees his master (voiced by John Krasinski) and all the other superheroes kidnapped by a supervillain guinea pig (voiced by Kate McKinnon) and has to lead a group of shelter pets who’ve conveniently acquired their own superpowers to save them. It all goes by without dragging too much, but neither the jokes nor the animated set pieces stick in the mind. The Lego movies made better use of the DC characters than this does. Additional voices by Kevin Hart, Diego Luna, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Marc Maron, Olivia Wilde, Jemaine Clement, Daveed Diggs, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, Maya Erskine, John Early, Dascha Polanco, Jameela Jamil, Lena Headey, Keith David, Dan Fogler, Busy Phillipps, and Keanu Reeves.

Don’t Worry Darling (R) All the offscreen drama aside, this psychological thriller definitely has issues but is better than its reviews. Florence Pugh plays a housewife who discovers that her idyllic 1950s suburban community is actually a prison. Director Olivia Wilde (who also co-stars here as a fellow housewife) doesn’t have a flair for the phantasmagoric, and her envisioning of this feminist nightmare too often comes off like clicking off film-school references. Fortunately, her aptitude for thriller elements kicks in during the movie’s second half, as our heroine seeks to escape this place that isn’t M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village but is also not not The Village. The reason to see this is Pugh’s performance, playing most her scenes in a paranoid terror without turning monotonous. Also with Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, and Kate Berlant.

Godfather (NR) A remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language film Lucifer, this Indian mob drama is about a mysterious man (Chiranjeevi) who assumes power after the death of a mobbed-up political leader. Also with Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Rehan Katrawale.

The Invitation (PG-13) A horror movie for the Bridgerton crowd, this film is more Jane Austen than most fans of scares would like, but it serves a purpose. Nathalie Emmanuel (with a quite fetching American accent) plays a struggling New York artist who takes a flier on a genealogy website and discovers hitherto unknown, filthy rich relatives in Britain. She’s swept off her feet by the handsome lord of the manor (Thomas Doherty), only to find out that the whole family is part of a vampire cult. Many of the character and place names are taken straight from Bram Stoker’s Dracula, which makes it seem like the heroine doesn’t read. Still, the movie’s spin on the Regency comedy of manners offers some interesting nuggets for those with the patience to stick with this. Also with Hugh Skinner, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Carol Ann Crawford, Courtney Taylor, and Sean Pertwee.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (R) Sydney Craven stars in the latest sequel to the horror franchise. Also with Imran Adams, Jarreau Benjamin, Matt Barkley, Ocean Navarro, Peter Brooke, and Dee Wallace.

Kantara (NR) This Kannada-language film is about a war between jungle villagers and supernatural forces. Starring Rishab Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Sapthamj Gowda, Suchan Shetty, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Ragu Pandeshwar.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG) The idea of adapting Bernard Waber’s children’s books into a partially animated musical film is fantastic. The execution? Boo, hiss! Shawn Mendes does the voice of the CGI-generated crocodile who is adopted by a down-and-out stage magician (Javier Bardem) and then abandoned before making friends with a boy (Winslow Fegley) who moves into the Manhattan brownstone where he lives. Bardem looks somewhat manic when he bursts into song and dance, but he isn’t the problem. The animation of both Lyle and the neighbor’s cat looks terrible, and the directing team of Josh Gordon and Will Speck (Blades of Glory, Office Christmas Party) has no natural flair for musical numbers. Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen) have seen better days as well. The charm of the original is lost here. Also with Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman, Lyric Hurd, and an uncredited Jack Black.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Not sure why everyone’s flocking to this pleasantly forgettable latest installment of the Despicable Me series, where 11-year-old Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) tries to join a league of supervillains who have a vacancy after kicking out their founder. The Minions are fun characters, but once again, they’re not enough to carry the movie by themselves, and the subplot with them learning kung fu from a master in Chinatown (voiced by Michelle Yeoh) leads to disappointing stuff. The new supervillains don’t add much, either. There are some stray gags that raise a laugh, but the movie never builds its momentum. Additional voices by Russell Brand, Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Henson, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Jimmy O. Yang, Lucy Lawless, RZA, Will Arnett, Steve Coogan, and Julie Andrews.

Moonage Daydream (PG-13) Brett Morgen (Jane) dispenses with traditional form in this officially sanctioned documentary about the life and career of David Bowie, turning the film into a great big montage of concert footage, interviews, paintings, acting roles, contemporaneous press coverage, encounters with fans, and miscellaneous clips of old films that might have inspired the musician. Intellectually, this approach makes sense, as Bowie’s protean career took him from one pursuit to another without much thought for what came next. Aesthetically, it results in some dazzling juxtapositions. However, the approach wears thin over the course of more than two hours, and the insight into what made Bowie tick is less than meets the eye. You’ll come away from this movie with a new sense of how extraordinary Bowie was, but not much more than that.

Pearl (R) This prequel to X is scarier than its antecedent, largely due to its lead performance. Set in 1918, the film stars Mia Goth as the budding serial killer who dreams of movie stardom while living under the thumb of her joylessly devout German mother (Tandi Wright) on their farm in rural Texas. In contrast to X, director/co-writer Ti West imitates the look of 1940s Hollywood musicals, with a wholesome heroine who likes torturing animals. The musical numbers showcase Goth’s dancing skills in a way that none of her previous films have done, and Goth (who is West’s co-writer) is more terrifying while confessing to her murderous emotions than she is actually committing the murders. The scares here are largely psychological, and they’re so well-done that they make X into a better movie in retrospect. Extra points for setting the movie during the Spanish flu epidemic, when everyone’s going around in masks. Also with Matthew Sunderland, Alistair Sewell, David Corenswet, and Emma Jenkins-Purro.

Ponniyin Selvan: I (NR) The first of two movies based on a classic of Tamil literature receives the top-drawer treatment. Set in the 10th century, this stars Karthi as a warrior who is caught up in a power struggle between the imperial family of the Chola dynasty and a group of chieftains who have turned traitor. This movie has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a dual role, a climactic fight on board a pirate ship, an elephant chase, some truly badass battle scenes, and musical numbers that include a genuinely creepy war dance. If you’re not familiar with the Kalki Krishnamurthy epic novel that this is based on, you may have trouble keeping straight who’s on which side. Still, the supporting characters are well drawn, which gives some human dimension to the well-executed spectacle. Also with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Rahman, and Prakash Raj.

Running the Bases (PG) This Christian film stars Brett Varvel as a baseball coach whose methods run into opposition when he takes over the team at a new school. Also with Todd Terry, Raphael Ruggero, Gigi Orsillo, Eric Hanson, Isabelle Almoyan, Justin Sterner, Jackson Trent, and Michael Ochotorena.

See How They Run (PG-13) The top-of-the-line cast only sharpens the disappointment of this retread of a British lighthearted murder mystery. Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan star as the Scotland Yard inspector and constable investigating the murder of a Hollywood producer (Adrien Brody) in London’s West End in 1953. The movie is neither funny enough to work as a comedy nor well-plotted enough to work as a murder puzzle, and the script’s attempts to comment on the tropes of English mysteries are lame. The filmmakers clearly want to come up with the British answer to Knives Out, and their film isn’t nearly clever enough on any front to earn that comparison. Also with David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Harris Dickinson, Reece Shearsmith, Pearl Chanda, Tim Key, Charlie Cooper, and Shirley Henderson.

Smile (R) Parker Finn’s horror film has the germ of an interesting idea, but fouls it up in the execution. Sosie Bacon plays a psychiatrist at a mental hospital who has a patient (Caitlin Stasey) commit suicide in front of her while grinning, and then discovers a chain of suicides behind that of witnesses to other suicides killing themselves a few days later. I like the suggestion that our psychiatrist is in dire need of mental help even before witnessing the patient’s death, but the movie suffers from three different contradictory endings, and too often resorts to stale old jump scares. The cast can’t save a lot of bad dialogue or carry the conceit. Also with Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher, Robin Weigert, Judy Reyes, Gillian Zinser, Rob Morgan, and Kal Penn.

Superspreader (PG-13) Josh Franer’s documentary is about a Christian group holding outdoor worship sessions during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Terrifier 2 (NR) The sequel to the 2016 horror film is about a killer clown (David Howard Thornton) who comes back to life to hunt new victims on Halloween. Also with Jenna Kanell, Griffin Santopietro, Lauren LaVera, Catherine Corcoran, Felissa Rose, and Chris Jericho.

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) The sequel improves on the 1986 original while removing the camp element, which isn’t necessarily a good thing. After spending his Navy career pissing off too many officers to be promoted, Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) returns to Top Gun in San Diego to teach a new generation of pilots to carry out a mission to bomb a nuclear plant somewhere. The younger pilots aren’t the most interesting bunch, but the training and combat sequences filmed in real F-18s are snazzy, and Jennifer Connelly makes an apt foil as an ex-girlfriend of Maverick’s who reunites with him in the present day. This may just be a nostalgia exercise, but it’s crisply done without overdosing on the past. Also with Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Bashir Salahuddin, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Lyliana Wray, Jean Louisa Kelly, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

Vikram Vedha (NR) This Hindi-language remake of a 2017 Tamil film stars Hrithik Roshan as a gang boss who tells three stories to the cop who has captured him. Also with Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.

Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13) If you’re a fan of the Delia Owens novel that this is based on, the movie will give you exactly what you’re looking for. I, on the other hand, dared to hope for more. Daisy Edgar-Jones plays the heroine who grows up in the Carolina marshlands in the 1960s without her parents, educates herself, becomes a published nature writer, and then is arrested for the murder of the young man (Harris Dickinson) whom she had been romantically involved with. First-time director Olivia Newman manages the early bits efficiently as the story shifts between timelines, but eventually the film loses momentum. Everything looks too lit and clean for a movie that’s supposed to take place in rural poverty. Edgar-Jones slips into the role seamlessly enough, but the movie suffers from too much fidelity to the book. Also with Taylor John Smith, Sterling Macer Jr., Michael Hyatt, Bill Kelly, Logan Macrae, Ahna O’Reilly, Garret Dillahunt, Jojo Regina, and David Strathairn.

The Woman King (PG-13) The piece of African history that this is based on merits unearthing, and Gina Prince-Bythewood makes it into an effective historical epic. Viola Davis plays Nanisca, the 19th-century general of an all-female unit of elite soldiers who fought against Portuguese colonizers in the kingdom of Dahomey. The film is full of meticulous historical research, and occasionally it drags down the story’s forward momentum. Still, Davis turns in a leonine performance as a military leader who hasn’t resolved the demons from her past, and South African TV actress Thuso Mbedu makes a bright impression as a girl who joins the unit and becomes a warrior. Prince-Bythewood continues to be a worthy action director, and she picks her material well. Also with John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Shaina West, Jordan Bolger, Jimmy Odukoya, Adrienne Warren, Angélique Kidjo, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

DALLAS EXCLUSIVES

MK Ultra (NR) This drama stars Anson Mount as a psychiatrist who participates in unethical CIA medical experiments on mental patients in the 1960s. Also with Jason Patric, Jaime Ray Newman, Alon Aboutboul, Jen Richards, and David Jensen.

Operation Seawolf (NR) This World War II drama is about the last-ditch German operation to launch a naval attack on the U.S. mainland. Starring Frank Grillo, Dolph Lundgren, HIram A. Murray, Cody Fleury, Andrew Stecker, Edgar Damatian, and Aaron Courteau.

Possession (NR) This Danish horror film is about a rural church in the 1910s that is built on a mass grave of Sami people. Starring Jan Sælid, Eva Nergård, Tarjei Sandvik Moe, Anna Filippa Hjarne, Dennis Storhøi, and Benjamin Helstad.

Punch 9 for Harold Washington (NR) Joe Winston’s documentary profiles the first-ever Black mayor of Chicago.