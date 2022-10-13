SHARE
More than one place is revisiting the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show this Halloween. Let’s do the time warp again! Courtesy IMDb

FORT WORTH

 

Lola’s Fort Worth

(2000 W Berry St, @LolasFortWorth)

WED 10/19: Rocky Horror-themed painting class by Art:30tx featuring live music by The Matthew Show.

Guitarlington-300x250

(TIX @ PaintingAndMusicLolas.Eventbrite.com)

 

The Rail Club DFW

(3101 Joyce Dr, 817-386-4309)

SAT 10/29: Halloween Party featuring costume contests and live music by Chris Cornell Experience, Man in the Box, and Rokken tributes. (TIX @ Prekindle.com)

 

Tulips FTW

(112 St Louis Av, 817-367-9798)

SUN 10/30: Metalachi with Mad Mexicans. (TIX @ TulipsFTW.com.)

 

THE COLONY

 

Lava Cantina

(5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893)

SAT 10/29: Halloween Bash featuring live music on the roof, a DJ inside, and a screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show out back.  (TIX @ LavaCantina.com.)

 

DALLAS

 

Amplified Live

(10261 Technology Blvd E, 214-350-1904)

SAT 10/28: Halloween Party featuring Champagne Yacht Club.

(TIX @ Amplified-Live.com.)

 

Three Links

(2704 Elm St, 214-484-6011)

MON 10/31: Psychedelic Halloween featuring Hooveriii and Psychic Love Child.

(TIX @ ThreeLinksDeepEllum.com.)

 

GRAPEVINE

 

Farina’s Winery & Cafe

(420 S Main St, 817-442-9095)

SAT 10/29: Farina’s Halloween Bash featuring a costume contest and live music by Chaz Marie. Call for reservations.

See Chaz Marie at Farina’s in Grapevine on Sat, Oct 29.
Courtesy Facebook

 

Glass Cactus

(1501 Gaylord Trl, 817-778-2805)

SAT 10/29: Halloween Bash featuring costume contests, DJ Spider, and live music by KISS tribute band, Destroyer.

(TIX @ GaylordTexan.com)

 

Harvest Hall

(715 S Main St, 817-251-3050)

FRI 10/28: Grapevine Main LIVE! featuring Epic Unplugged: Top 80s Hits Cover Band.

 

HALTOM CITY

 

The Haltom Theater

(5601 E Belknap St, 817-677-8243)

SUN 10/23: The Haunted Haltom Bash featuring Whitney Peyton, UBI of ces cru, and Stoner.

(TIX @ Facebook.com/HaltomTheater.)

 

MANSFIELD

 

Fat Daddy’s

(781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188)

SAT 10/29: Halloween Bash featuring costume contests, drink specials, and live music by The Velcro Pygmies with modern acoustic duo Love Is War. 

(TIX @ FatDaddysLive.com.)

 

To submit your Halloween Happenings, email Marketing@FWWeekly.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY