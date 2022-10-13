FORT WORTH
Lola’s Fort Worth
(2000 W Berry St, @LolasFortWorth)
WED 10/19: Rocky Horror-themed painting class by Art:30tx featuring live music by The Matthew Show.
(TIX @ PaintingAndMusicLolas.Eventbrite.com)
The Rail Club DFW
(3101 Joyce Dr, 817-386-4309)
SAT 10/29: Halloween Party featuring costume contests and live music by Chris Cornell Experience, Man in the Box, and Rokken tributes. (TIX @ Prekindle.com)
Tulips FTW
(112 St Louis Av, 817-367-9798)
SUN 10/30: Metalachi with Mad Mexicans. (TIX @ TulipsFTW.com.)
THE COLONY
Lava Cantina
(5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893)
SAT 10/29: Halloween Bash featuring live music on the roof, a DJ inside, and a screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show out back. (TIX @ LavaCantina.com.)
DALLAS
Amplified Live
(10261 Technology Blvd E, 214-350-1904)
SAT 10/28: Halloween Party featuring Champagne Yacht Club.
(TIX @ Amplified-Live.com.)
Three Links
(2704 Elm St, 214-484-6011)
MON 10/31: Psychedelic Halloween featuring Hooveriii and Psychic Love Child.
(TIX @ ThreeLinksDeepEllum.com.)
GRAPEVINE
Farina’s Winery & Cafe
(420 S Main St, 817-442-9095)
SAT 10/29: Farina’s Halloween Bash featuring a costume contest and live music by Chaz Marie. Call for reservations.
Glass Cactus
(1501 Gaylord Trl, 817-778-2805)
SAT 10/29: Halloween Bash featuring costume contests, DJ Spider, and live music by KISS tribute band, Destroyer.
(TIX @ GaylordTexan.com)
Harvest Hall
(715 S Main St, 817-251-3050)
FRI 10/28: Grapevine Main LIVE! featuring Epic Unplugged: Top 80s Hits Cover Band.
HALTOM CITY
The Haltom Theater
(5601 E Belknap St, 817-677-8243)
SUN 10/23: The Haunted Haltom Bash featuring Whitney Peyton, UBI of ces cru, and Stoner.
(TIX @ Facebook.com/HaltomTheater.)
MANSFIELD
Fat Daddy’s
(781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188)
SAT 10/29: Halloween Bash featuring costume contests, drink specials, and live music by The Velcro Pygmies with modern acoustic duo Love Is War.
(TIX @ FatDaddysLive.com.)
To submit your Halloween Happenings, email Marketing@FWWeekly.com.