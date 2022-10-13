FORT WORTH

Lola’s Fort Worth

(2000 W Berry St, @LolasFortWorth)

WED 10/19: Rocky Horror-themed painting class by Art:30tx featuring live music by The Matthew Show.

(TIX @ PaintingAndMusicLolas.Eventbrite.com)

The Rail Club DFW

(3101 Joyce Dr, 817-386-4309)

SAT 10/29: Halloween Party featuring costume contests and live music by Chris Cornell Experience, Man in the Box, and Rokken tributes. (TIX @ Prekindle.com)

Tulips FTW

(112 St Louis Av, 817-367-9798)

SUN 10/30: Metalachi with Mad Mexicans. (TIX @ TulipsFTW.com.)

THE COLONY

Lava Cantina

(5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893)

SAT 10/29: Halloween Bash featuring live music on the roof, a DJ inside, and a screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show out back. (TIX @ LavaCantina.com.)

DALLAS

Amplified Live

(10261 Technology Blvd E, 214-350-1904)

SAT 10/28: Halloween Party featuring Champagne Yacht Club.

(TIX @ Amplified-Live.com.)

Three Links

(2704 Elm St, 214-484-6011)

MON 10/31: Psychedelic Halloween featuring Hooveriii and Psychic Love Child.

(TIX @ ThreeLinksDeepEllum.com.)

GRAPEVINE

Farina’s Winery & Cafe

(420 S Main St, 817-442-9095)

SAT 10/29: Farina’s Halloween Bash featuring a costume contest and live music by Chaz Marie. Call for reservations.

Glass Cactus

(1501 Gaylord Trl, 817-778-2805)

SAT 10/29: Halloween Bash featuring costume contests, DJ Spider, and live music by KISS tribute band, Destroyer.

(TIX @ GaylordTexan.com)

Harvest Hall

(715 S Main St, 817-251-3050)

FRI 10/28: Grapevine Main LIVE! featuring Epic Unplugged: Top 80s Hits Cover Band.

HALTOM CITY

The Haltom Theater

(5601 E Belknap St, 817-677-8243)

SUN 10/23: The Haunted Haltom Bash featuring Whitney Peyton, UBI of ces cru, and Stoner.

(TIX @ Facebook.com/HaltomTheater.)

MANSFIELD

Fat Daddy’s

(781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188)

SAT 10/29: Halloween Bash featuring costume contests, drink specials, and live music by The Velcro Pygmies with modern acoustic duo Love Is War.

(TIX @ FatDaddysLive.com.)

