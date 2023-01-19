Promotional Feature

A neighborhood icon of 14 years continues to thrive under the guidance of new owners. Karin Friday is no stranger to the Knockout brand, as she and her husband Tom are the co-founders of the Knockouts Haircuts for Men founded in 2003. The foundation of the company concentrated on creating a place and atmosphere where any customer would feel comfortable being well groomed and pampered.

With the new year came a new acquisition for the couple: purchasing the Knockouts West 7th street location built in 2009. Karin and Tom are residents of Fort Worth and are very excited to now own this great location in such a vibrant neighborhood. “We look forward to being part of the West 7th Street community and will continue to bring great men’s grooming services to the residents and visitors of the area.”

The full-service, boxing-themed salon provides competitively-priced haircuts and is known for its specially-chosen staff of stylists and barbers who are dedicated to providing upscale men’s grooming including four main haircut packages.

The Heavyweight® is the undisputed champion of services. Order one up and we’ll get you everything you need to get your head in the game. We’ll look at your options, slide a haircut between two vigorous shampooing sessions and a scalp massage, and finish you off with a killer style.

The Middleweight includes a precision haircut, shampoo with conditioning scalp massage and hot towel, while The Lightweight is a basic precision haircut with no frills.

When you need to finish strong in only a few rounds, get The Uppercut™ (Buzz Cut). This cut covers the bare essentials with a clean cut, clean hair, and full scalp massage to ease your mind.

The salon also specializes in color/lightening, hot towel treatments, massage therapy, scalp massages, shaves, beard trims and waxing. Knockouts offers a pampering experience for men that is not available at discount walk-in salons.

Amenities like large leather chairs, individual flat screen TVs with remote controls at each station, and complimentary beverages all add to the experience. The environment is upscale, yet casual and fun.

The current team of 6 expert stylists and barbers are all very experienced in providing full service hair and grooming services. If you’re in need of the services that Knockouts (3008 W 7th St) has to offer, call today for an appointment 817-332-4141 or book online at Knockouts.com.

As they say, “You deserve this!”