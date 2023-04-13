United Way of Tarrant County recently held a ribbon cutting and open house in celebration of its new offices in the Panther City District, just minutes away from the heart of Fort Worth at 201 Rupert St, Ste 107. This grand opening comes at a significant time for United Way of Tarrant County as it is celebrating its 100th birthday and a century of serving the Tarrant County region.

During the event, community members learned about United Way’s programs and initiatives and heard from Tarrant County area civic leaders. Team members showed attendees around the new space and talked about all the great work being done for the people of Tarrant County.

United Way of Tarrant County has proudly been serving citizens across all 64 zip codes in Tarrant County for the past 100 years. In 2022, the organization celebrated its 100th anniversary and is ready to serve Tarrant County for years to come. As the organization focuses on the next 100 years of service, the people of Fort Worth are asked to Get United for healthier, safer, more equitable communities and a more prosperous Tarrant County for all.

During their centennial celebration, United Way has launched the Get United Campaign, a $100 million fundraising campaign that aims to engage the public, businesses, and philanthropists in achieving healthier, safer, more equitable communities and a more prosperous Tarrant County for all.

United Way of Tarrant County brings people together to build strong communities where everyone thrives. As nonprofit leaders, this organization helps communities tackle tough challenges and works with private, public, and nonprofit partners to boost education, financial stability, and health resources. In the past two years, they have doubled the impact, helping more than 550,000 people through its resources.

For more information, visit UnitedWayTarrant.org.