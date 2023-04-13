With spring in full swing, the first Friday on the Green is upon us. Head to Magnolia Green (1201 Lipscomb St, 817-923-1649) on the Near Southside for live music from 5pm to 10pm with headliners Pablo & The Hemphill 7. Wandering Roots will be on-site, and I’m sure the Friday on the Green Market will have some foodie finds to take home from the various vendors. As for the many on-site culinary options, here are eight to check out. (Or nine, as it were, but who’s counting?)

Crazy Burger (817-583-3751) is a Fort Worth-based food truck usually docked at Clearfork Food Park (4801 Edwards Ranch Rd, Ste 105). To book them for your event, do a quick search on Facebook.

Cuisine for Healing (1614 Mistletoe Blvd, 817-921-2377) is a nonprofit committed to making nutritious, delicious food. Read more about them at CuisineforHealing.org.

Funky Calavera (@funkycalavera) is a food trailer specializing in craft tacos. For locations or just delicious food pics, visit Facebook.com/FunkyCalavera.

The Holy Frijoles food truck has a permanent station at 1407 W Magnolia Av (817-902-5273). The menu selections rotate quite often and can be found at Facebook.com/SantoFrijol.

iFratelli is in the business of delivering thin and crispy pizza without a delivery fee. The folks from the Near Southside location (1907 8th Av, 817-927-7779) will be at FOTG. iFratelli currently has a contest going for a chance to win free pizza for a year. Visit iFratelliPizza.com/2023/03/Win-Free-Pizza-for-a-Year for details.

Just in time for Earth Month, check out the It’s Food truck for 100% plant-based options and zero plastic container usage. As they say, “I’d eat it!” For more information, visit ItsFood.lol.

Typically stationed at 105 S Main St, Leo’s Churro Bar (@LeosChurroBar) will be on hand to remedy your sweet tooth. The churro flavors change almost daily, but for the latest offerings, visit Facebook.com/LeosChurroBar.

Melt Ice Creams (1201 W Magnolia Av, Ste 115, 817-886-8365) will be out “slinging scoops of happy ice cream.” Look for a large trailer known as The Joy Ride or one of the smaller Happy Carts. Happiness will soon follow. For more info, visit MeltIceCreams.com.

Plaka’s Greek Kitchen (@PlakasGreekKitchen, 817-380-8120) will be out with its new mobile kitchen doing it “Plaka’s Way.” This means that for your kyria piata, or main course, you will choose a delivery method (bowl or wrap), a protein, your toppings, and the spice level. Every entree comes with a side of fries. For other menu options and prices, check out PlakasGreekKitchen.com/Menu.