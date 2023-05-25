Promotional Feature

During its annual Wine Week 2023, happening Wednesday to Monday this week, it’s “Rosé all day” at Central Market. During this weeklong event, shoppers can pour over hundreds of cabernets, red blends, proseccos, rosés, chardonnays, and more, including some of Central Market’s California and French favorites, plus celebrate a 100-year-old winemaker.

On May 27, all Central Market stores will celebrate winemaker Mike Grgich’s 100th birthday with a special tasting of limited-edition wines from Grgich Hills winery only at Central Market, including 2019 Yountville Old Vine Cabernet Sauvignon, Paris Tasting Commemorative Chardonnay and Miljenko’s Selection Skin-Fermented Sauvignon Blanc.

Additional wines featured throughout the week include Raeburn Barrel Select 2020 Russian River Chardonnay, Divum Pinot Noir, Beringer Waymaker Red Blend, and Gundlach Bundschu Mountain Cuvée, among others.

A division of H-E-B, Central Market opened its doors in 1994 and now has ten store locations across North Texas. A bountiful produce department with unmatched quality and variety, an 80-foot seafood case, hundreds of cheeses, 2,500 wine labels, and extensive specialty grocery aisles make the Central Market experience unique.

