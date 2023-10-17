I am writing this letter in the name of justice and my conscience. Since I was hired by Torchy’s in July 2021, I have developed relationships with my co-workers, many of whom I count among my friends. And considering several of them are the subject of an online onslaught because of decisions made last Sunday, I believe they deserve a voice of reason in their defense.

Customer Jessica Gregorio was rightly angered when several people in Nazi garb entered our restaurant on Sunday afternoon. No doubt, this hatred was at least partially inspired by the obscene, wicked, thoroughly diabolical events that transpired over the weekend. Virtually everyone I know, whether professionally or personally, agrees that acts of terrorism are unconscionable and the racist motivations that often underlie their enaction, contemptible.

Gregorio said, “Several of them were wearing Order of the Black Sun T-shirts, which I looked up at the moment because I wasn’t sure what it was …”

Recognizing the hesitation to jump to conclusions, what are we to expect of the high school student, Hispanic by the way, who actually placed the order? That employee I do count as a friend of mine. She is kind, friendly, easygoing, and funny. She is a hard worker. And she has no life experience to inform her, unlike those who sit behind their keyboards, on how to react to actual Nazis who enter her restaurant in real time.

And on that note, none of us do. I have never, in 20 years of labor, read the exact protocol as to what to do when an actual Nazi is in your midst.

I arrived for my shift shortly after 4pm. By then, the Nazis had already exited the building. At that moment, I was one of two white people in the store. Virtually every other member of our staff was either Hispanic or Black, so this is hardly an environment composed of people who would ever be sympathetic to a “white power” sentiment.

The cashier was terrified. She said that a bunch of Nazis had just been in the store, and I was incredulous. I thought she was joking. Then the bartender, equally terrified, attested to what happened, and they said there had been a hostile exchange of words between Gregorio and an unnamed man sporting a swastika armband.

I approached the booth where Gregorio and her mother were sitting. Gregorio was in tears. They asked if I was a manager. I said no but that I was willing to listen. It was then I first heard about the events in Israel, and that may have been a motivation for the appearance of the goons. I gave Gregorio and her mother the sincerest apology I could manage, though I must say, the exact words of apology for having to tolerate the presence of Nazis were lost on me. They still are. And I fail to summon them regarding the poor cashier who actually served them, a cashier who cannot be said to qualify as a beneficiary of “white power.”